The continuous rampant rise of COVID-19 cases stirred emotions and frustrations from the people of Guam. The highest number yet recorded at 136 as of Aug. 27 shocked and caused fear and made people anxious. We question: What hasn’t been working? What are the people of Guam doing wrong that mass testing yielded high numbers of COVID-19 positive cases? Are we really following orders or are we simply doing what’s acceptable?
Guam was doing great, having low positive cases, opening restaurants and bars, and even manage to go back to PCOR3. We got too complacent and had our guards down. Now we're back to PCOR1 in light of the continuous rise of positive cases. We have lost more souls to this virus, and some of them had existing comorbidities. The coronavirus complicated it more. Every day we wait for news on how many more got infected and admitted to hospitals, our front liners are getting more anxious and fear for their safety.
With arguments from different well-respected personalities on Guam from doctors, business owners, to a simple law-abiding resident, we hear frustrations, dismay, and see discord. We, the common people, ask that with several different and contradicting opinions, who do we agree more with? Arguing that his ideas are far better than hers, that hers are more reasonable and scientifically proven – left us all in confusion and discordance.
This negativity breeds more negativity – we need to be hopeful and positive. Our community needs to be united in addressing and beating this virus. With frustrations and cases on the rise, who do we run to? We look up to our heroes – the health care professionals who tend to the medical needs of the ill, teachers who ensure that education is provided to the youth, counselors who provide services in keeping our mental health stable, policemen, firemen, and military personnel who swore and took an oath in protecting us, employees who work for the grocery stores providing great customer service, news outlets delivering and reporting information and events, to our food-and-beverage industry brothers and sisters who cook and pack our favorite meals. Our island needs heroes to look up to. Even children who help in house chores – they too are heroes. Recovered patients of COVID-19 can be heroes too by being a convalescent plasma donor helping those who are still sick.
We are all front liners now; we fight this virus together responsibly. From the famous quote of John Dickinson, “United we stand, divided we fall,” we all need to be united and to collaborate in addressing this pandemic. As responsible members of this community, we need to do our part in combatting this virus. Going back to normal is no longer an option, but rather moving forward toward the best for our community is better. Let us not succumb down to a path of discordance rather let us foster responsibility and positivity.
Mark Daniel Pagsanjan tested positive on March 31 and has recovered from COVID-19.