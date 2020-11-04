If Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero asked Hawaii's governor to accept Guam's COVID-19 testing for travel to Hawaii, then our Gov. Leon Guerrero should also accept the same testing requirement coming into Guam. If policy was implemented to help those traveling to Hawaii, then it should be fair to allow our policy to help those traveling to Guam. Our government should allow a COVID-19 test – within 72 hours of travel – be accepted from Diagnostic Laboratory Services or other approved testing partners in Hawaii for those returning to Guam. Our people are returning from Hawaii due mainly from hospital care and they do not need to spend quarantine if they met the COVID-19 testing requirements. Please help them and be fair, and pray for Guam's recovery in this pandemic.
Frank Lizama is a resident of Tamuning.