In the Nov. 3 edition of The Guam Daily Post, there was a letter written by three persons; namely Jesse Chargualaf, Deborah Ellen and Erriu Mitchell, regarding the following:
a. CHamoru self-determination and decolonization.
b. The potential forms of decolonization, e.g;
i) Statehood.
ii) Independence.
iii) Free association.
The gist of the letter is a plea to leaders to heed this call and to lead the charge toward any of the three goals. While I believe the writers mean well, the move for CHamoru self-determination has been around over 40 years.
The demise of CHamoru self-determination has been so-called “political leaders” who pay lip service to CHamorus while winking at non-CHamoru voters. The last person these writers should rely on are such leaders.
The “issue” of CHamoru self-determination relies on having a population base sufficient to influence the remaining population. Any further delay will find the issue on a hospital bed in a condition akin to a cardiac arrest.
So to the writers, you be the leaders because you believe in the issue and your heart appears sincere. I suggest you plan to have an election on the different forms of self-determination. Consult with Maria Pangelinan, the director of the Guam Election Commission, on the following matters:
a) How many precincts will this special election require?
b) How to situate the respective precincts throughout the island on the basis of population.
c) How many election workers will be required, their identity and the cost to hire each for election day?
d) Any other cost related to an election of this type.
e) Dig into her treasure trove of wisdom to ensure the special election is a success.
In addition, begin working with the proponents of the three or more forms of decolonization to agree on a plan as to:
a) How to present each proponent’s position.
b) An agreement on when the special election should be held.
c) How to arrive at a cost-saving strategy.
d) Other issues to ensure the special election is a success.
Finally, do not rely on government money to fund an election to benefit one ethnic group. However, do not let this stop you. There are a lot of well-to-do CHamorus who would be able to assist in underwriting the cost of this election.
In closing, step up to the plate and dare to implement your goals. I believe enough people will follow and help you accomplish CHamoru self-determination so that this issue can be resolved once and for all.
David Lujan is a resident of Windward Hills, Yona.