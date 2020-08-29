When the Governor of Guam announced we had to close our business and stay at home, we did.
My mother-in-law wouldn’t hold our newborn baby for fear of spreading COVID to her. She would just come by and we’d take the baby to our front door and chat with us from our gate. It was like this for a month, before she finally had the courage to come to our house, with her mask and gloves on. It makes me sad thinking about those days, how scary it was, even with only a few cases on the island.
After ten weeks, we were finally given the green light to open the gym back up. It was amazing to see all of our members, working off the weight they had put on during quarantine, but also smiling again.
We obeyed all of the health guidelines, I doubled the number of classes I was teaching because we didn’t want it to be crowded. We followed the protocols. We did our part.
Fast-forward to the present.
Somehow, the governor and many within her administration have caught COVID.
There are now 1,000-plus cases, 10 deaths. The only notable thing the governor has said was that “the virus is a b----.”
We’re back in lockdown. There hasn't been one ounce of accountability from the governor. In fact, it seems that we, the people, are to blame for not obeying orders.
No one in my circle has caught it, we’re not the party or bar-hopping type. Our idea of going to the bar is a barbell and weights. Our health is paramount, we followed the rules you laid upon us.
Instead of playing the blame game, perhaps the words you are searching for are: “Guam, I’m sorry, I will do better.”
I worry about the future. We have enough money saved to pay our rent for a few months, but how many other businesses can survive these lockdowns? The unemployment checks have kept displaced workers afloat, but how long until that well runs dry? How many lives will it cost?
What happens next is unknown, we haven’t exactly been kept in the light about the decisions or plans made in Adelup. A mark of a good leader is taking ownership of every decision made – good and bad.
I don’t have any suggestions, I’m just trying to keep my kids fed and the roof over our heads. We’re all at your mercy, @govlouguam please be kind, and transparent.
We’re all counting on you.
J.J. Ambrose is the owner of STEEL Athletics.