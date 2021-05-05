Dear President Biden,
Very soon, the governor of Guam, Lou Leon Guerrero, will be sending you a letter requesting you to address the concerns raised by the United Nations Human Rights Council about the military buildup here on Guam, claiming among other things “the denial of the right to free, prior and informed consent and self-determination."
I find it ironic that the governor of Guam would support the claim in the U.N. letter when for decades, Guam politicians have avoided doing any work to determine if a majority of the people of Guam even desire a change of political status for Guam. As of this date, there is no “provable” public mandate among the people of Guam that a desire for a change of political status exists.
Over the past three years of talking to hundreds of people about topics of public concern, I have talked to fewer than a dozen who felt “decolonization” is an important issue. Since the local government has refused to do a public opinion survey to determine if there is even a public mandate requesting a change of political status, I conducted a survey and documented that 78% of the people responding favored the current “status quo” or even closer ties to the U.S. through statehood.
Until Guam politicians learn that any credible political status change efforts will have to go through the U.S. Congress as shown by the political status change efforts of politicians from the territories of Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.
Until Guam politicians can prove to the U.S. Congress that a credible “public mandate" supporting a change of political status exists supported by a majority of all voters, they are just wasting your time and taxpayers' money.
Until Guam politicians engage and deal with the U.S. Congress, I believe that any request by the governor of Guam for you take actions to protect the people of Guam from further oppression by the United States government will be a waste of your time, at a time you have more pressing problems to deal with that affect all the citizens of this country - Guam included.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a resident of Santa Rita, Guam.