Despite self-serving narratives, does anyone really care about the quality of medical care and costs on Guam?

Patients with cancer, blood or immunologic diseases when under active treatment are among the most vulnerable. They are often with very low blood counts and reduced immunologic facilities, rendering them very susceptible to infections. When infected, they can deteriorate very rapidly if not appropriately treated as an emergency. These patients almost always have numerous laboratory and radiologic studies, and many active and diverse problems.
A fever in these patients is an emergency. When seen at our clinic, such a patient is treated with a prompt reaction, i.e., everything else is dropped by our providers, the patient’s body fluids including blood are cultured immediately and appropriate antibiotics are started within 10 minutes of arriving. We know what to do for our patients and can do it quickly because we know their medical histories, which often comprise multiple volumes of charts. As a result, I cannot recall a patient who we have lost with infection and suppressed immunity over 17 years.
When our clinic is closed, our immune compromised patients sometimes end up at one of the civilian hospital emergency departments. If they have a fever, they must be treated immediately. However, we never are told when one of our patients is in the ED or the hospital. The ED not knowing (because they did not call us) that the patient is immune compromised, they do not treat the fever as an emergency. Eventually, the patient’s blood will be drawn and after results come back from the lab it may finally be seen the patient has a dangerously low white blood cell count, the hallmark of an immune compromised patient. Hopefully at this point, the physician will know there is an emergency, but that is not assured.
Valuable time has been lost and more so depending on if the patient will immediately receive what is (hopefully) an appropriate antibiotic in the ED or sent to the floor before anything therapeutic is done. Had the treating physician (me) been called, I would have immediately told the ED physician that the patient was immune compromised. But I am never called. Usually, three to five hours is lost (best-case scenario, much longer if admitted to floor before antibiotics) before appropriate treatment begins. I can testify that I have lost several patients with that scenario.
If the patient makes it through this emergency, tests such as MRIs or CT scans, which may have been completed just days earlier are needlessly repeated. We have a huge chart full of vital information and test results. So, instead of total outpatient treatment which costs pennies on the dollar, the patient spends several days in the hospital, has all manner of unnecessary tests, is exposed to resistant organisms that reside in the hospital, undergoes unnecessary invasive procedures and ultimately is discharged, in many cases with a summary that is totally unreadable. Tens of thousands of dollars wasted, patient traumatized, many unnecessary procedures, potential for death if admission was a vital emergency, and all because neither the staff in the ED nor the hospital will spend two minutes on the phone. In a civilized medical environment, this would be considered malpractice, but not on Guam.
And yes, the administrations of both hospitals have been told numerous times that we are available 24/7 for information whenever a patient of ours presents at the hospital, but this is Guam.
Dr. Samuel Friedman is the director of the Cancer Center of Guam in Tamuning.