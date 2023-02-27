I absolutely agree with the proposed government of Guam pay adjustment.
As the island emerged from the uncertainty and disruption of the last two years, the pandemic shed light on the important role of public servants, particularly first responders and front-liners.
When we think of front-liners, we immediately think of health care providers and public safety personnel.
Often overlooked are child welfare and mental health providers, largely made up of social workers and other direct care staff vested in the desire to lift up and improve the quality of life for everyone, including our most vulnerable populations. They worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, providing lifesaving assistance in emergencies without the same recognition and pay adjustments nurses, teachers and law enforcement received. They also suffer from recruitment and retention challenges, which translates into prolonged manpower shortages, unrealistic caseloads, being on call 24/7 and pulling additional shifts at a moment’s notice while covering vacant positions or service gaps.
Social work practitioners work on complex cases, not limited to child abuse and neglect cases often related to parental substance use, mental health issues, homelessness and poverty. These toxic circumstances are often dangerous, take an emotional toll on the worker, and have a limited inventory of resources in the community. To be involved in this profession requires competence, compassion, flexibility and ingenuity.
These hard-to-fill positions should be compensated at a fair rate where managers are not in constant fear that experienced direct care staff will leave for more attractive wages and with less responsibility.
Bill 24-37, an act to appropriate funding to the Department of Administration for implementation of the adjusted general pay plan, is long overdue and warranted. We need to pay government of Guam employees competitive wages to retain an experienced workforce that best serves the community.
Melanie Brennan is a resident of Chalan Pago.