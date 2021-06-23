We, pediatricians, are writing to express our vehement opposition to Bill 112-36 and the proposed repeal of the Mandatory Arbitration Act. We firmly believe that this bill will have negative and potentially dangerous repercussions on our island’s most vulnerable patient population: the children of Guam.
As pediatricians, we are painfully aware that pediatric care on Guam is already limited due to our lack of pediatric specialists. Bill 112-36 will only worsen the situation. We try our hardest to provide the best, most comprehensive quality care for our young patients, and when specialist services are needed, we rely heavily on our adult specialist colleagues to provide pediatric services to the best of their ability, even though they may not be specifically pediatric-trained. In spite of the limitations we face in pediatric care on Guam, we go the extra mile to collaborate together and do what we can for our patients.
Now, as a direct consequence of this proposed Bill 112-36, the practice of medicine is changing, and for the worse. Some of our on-island adult specialist colleagues, who have generously been willing to care for pediatric patients when we have needed their help, have already stopped accepting pediatric consultations and will no longer be seeing any new or existing pediatric patients. This leaves children on Guam, particularly the medically fragile ones, without a specialist to manage their condition.
It is only a matter of time before other adult specialists do the same and start refusing to see pediatric patients as a result of Bill 112-36.
Moreover, without specialist guidance and collaboration, we primary care pediatricians would not be able to comprehensively manage our patient’s complex illnesses either, for fear of litigation and the risks associated with practicing beyond our scope of training as general pediatricians. Our patients and their families will be left with no other option than to seek specialty care off island, or, in some instances, even be forced to relocate off island in order to have regular access to specialty care.
It frightens us to think of what will happen to our young patients and the overall state of pediatric care on our island as a result of Bill 112-36.
The number of off-island referrals will skyrocket, families will suffer financially, emotionally, and mentally, ... and some children will inevitably not make it off island. Pediatric care on Guam will be severely compromised.
Our young patients do not get to have a say in this matter, so, as pediatricians, it falls upon us to be their voice and to advocate for them. We implore the senators to listen and carefully consider our concerns. We do not support Bill 112-36 and call for its withdrawal, for the sake of our little ones and their health.
Dr. Amanda del Rosario, Dr. Milliecor Fojas, Dr. Michael Um, Dr. Dennis Sarmiento, Dr. Maria Blancaflor, Dr. Jasmine Walker, Dr. John Garrido, Dr. Christina Manaloto, Dr. Yolanda Carrera, Dr. Antonio L. Garcia, Dr. Dina Domalanta-Villaluna, Dr. Elizabeth Hernandez, Dr. Ben Numpang, Dr. Breana Miller, Dr. Edna Santos, Dr. Gladys Linsangan and pediatric neurologist Dr. Ramel Carlos contributed to this letter.