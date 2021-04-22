In her letter on abortion in the April 21, Guam Daily Post, Juliann Flores Baza lists several important problems on Guam concerning sex and women’s rights. I think the only controversial item in her letter is the matter of abortion.
The abortion controversy concerns a single question "Does an unborn baby have a right to life?" Any argument concerning abortion that does not directly address this question does nothing to resolve this debate but comes across as misleading and deceptive. Please Ms. Baza answer this question "Does an unborn baby have a right to life?"
Paul Zerzan is a resident of Barrigada.