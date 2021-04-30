Since my arrival on Guam mid-February, I have been taking walks from my apartment in Tamuning to the Paseo Park in Hagåtña every morning. I learned that the meaning of Paseo is to “take a walk.” Coincidentally, I take a walk to the park named “take a walk.”
While walking, I’m greeted by plumeria trees at the Alupang Beach Park, coconut trees along the seashores, flame trees at the Chief Kepuha Park near the entrance of Paseo Park, and I am greeted by a well-trimmed weed garden which makes a perfect buffer zone between the main road and the seashore. I always feel happiness when inhaling fresh air and looking at the clear and blue sea. I can admire the unique white engulfing waves formed 200-300 meters away from the seashore as if they are a border line for safety. I also love to take a brief respite on the breakwater made of big natural boulders. It is on the seawall that I am often mesmerized to appreciate the magnificent sunrise.
That is not all. There are more things that I have encountered on my morning walks. I came across Korea-related things. First, I see the Korean Association of Guam’s Roadway Adoption sign – one of the many ways the Korean community has committed to Guam is through regular volunteer cleanups since August 2013. Second, when I pass through the U.S. Naval cemetery, I often look at the small cross erected at the grave of a Korean War Veteran. The grave plaque denotes that he sacrificed his valuable life in June 1952 during the Korean War. Though his life was short, at only 19 years old, his sacrifice teaches me what life I should lead. Likewise, there is a memorial monument constructed for Korean veterans who lost their precious lives in the Korean War in the Skinner Plaza. As such, whenever I encounter something Korea-related, it automatically befits me to reflect on bilateral relations between Korea and Guam which I strive to promote.
So, what about bilateral relations between Korea and Guam? Well, our relations are based on the blood-tied alliance between the Republic of Korea and the USA. Ever since the signing of the 1953 ROK-U.S. mutual defense treaty, the ROK-U.S. alliance has not only served as the linchpin of peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and Indo-Pacific, but also served as a solid foundation upon which Korea’s democracy and economic prosperity could flourish. Currently, more than 5,000 Koreans reside on Guam with construction and market stores trending as the two major business areas among Koreans. Furthermore, investments from Korea have been expanded into diverse fields, including a new power plant and solar project, tourism, 5G network, etc. Besides, Guam has been a favorite travel destination among Korean people, making them the greatest tourism market to Guam for several years before the COVID-19 pandemic.
How can we uplift the current bilateral relations amid/beyond the COVID-19 pandemic? It is natural and imperative to reinstate the bilateral relations to simulate to the level prior to COVID-19. Amid COVID-19, it is a challenging target, but it is only a matter of time and effort, rather than a matter of possibility. While I was pondering about some other ways to uplift bilateral relations on one of my walks, I came up with an idea that I hope will come to fruition – substantial bilateral relations between Korea and Guam can be strengthened if Pyeongtaek and Guam forge a sisterhood relationship.
You may ask, “Why Pyeongtaek?” Comparably, Pyeongtaek and Guam share some similarities that will be mutually beneficial to both parties. Pyeongtaek and Guam both have: 1.) Major U.S. military bases (Pyeongtaek: Army and Air Force; Guam: Navy and Air Force), 2.) Sea and ports 3.) Global city (Guam is the hub for tourists from all over the world, Pyeongtaek, on the other hand, is a city expanding to global capacity as shown by the Godeok International New Town development 4.) Clean nature and beautiful sunset, 5.) Unrivaled hospitality of the residents on both respective sides. It was a great privilege for me to recommend the forging of a sisterhood relationship between Pyeongtaek and Guam on the occasion of my courtesy calls on the high-level dignitaries of Guam. To my excitement, they all welcomed my recommendation. I have no doubt my recommended sisterhood relationship will be realized in the not-too-distant future through close coordination between the two relevant offices (Pyeongtaek and Guam) and necessary procedures.
It is expected that Pyeongtaek and Guam can exchange valuable know-how which is instrumental to harmonious civil-military relations between respective local communities and United States forces once a sisterhood relationship is achieved. It is no doubt that ultimately the friendly and cooperative relations between Pyeongtaek and Guam will contribute to strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance which is so important for the common security and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and Indo-Pacific.
As a career diplomat, I was blessed to serve as the head of Pyeongtaek SOFA Support Center located in Pyeongtaek for two years before I came to Guam. I came to believe that Pyeongtaek can facilitate its dream to be a bona fide global city in partnership with an advanced global city (which I could not name at that time). Thankfully, I was appointed to Guam. What a wonderful chance I have. I am truly blessed because I know both Pyeongtaek and Guam. I am not an engineer or an architect that can build a gigantic bridge. However, I am dreaming of Pyeongtaek and Guam enjoying pleasant and vigorous camaraderie through the intangible bridge of a sisterhood relationship that I wish to have a hand in.
In Kook Kim is head of mission of the Consular Office of the Republic of Korea in Hagåtña.