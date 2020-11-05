I want to start with the question of what is the purpose of having a Disabled Veterans Outreach Program, as a division under the Guam Department of Labor?
It is to provide priority services to veterans with significant barriers to employment. The maximum emphasis is directed toward serving veterans who are economically or educationally disadvantaged.
Truly I tell you, actions speak louder than words. Everyone this year has been greatly affected by the COVID-19, to include veterans. This vital service has been a stagnant division under the Department of Labor.
No wonder why so many veterans give up in the whole process with this type of service because of the lack of actual assistance being given. Stop letting the veterans remain in "parade rest" and lead by allowing them to "forward, march!"
Reginald Lizama is a veteran and a resident of Tumon.