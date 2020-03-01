The Guam Department of Education and Guam Education Board's priorities are out of sync with the 14 points of the Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Education Act.
It will be easy for GDOE and GEB to criticize the senators when they don’t get the budget they ask for, but the daunting task of setting up a realistic budget can’t be easy for the senators. And, GDOE and GEB must accept some criticism for what they spend their budget on, too.
Several projects – listed by the points they cover – that eat up their finances but don’t deliver on the 14 points include:
• No. 12 – A healthful learning environment.
Instead of building covered walkways at Benavente Middle School and other schools to help keep the students dry and healthy, GDOE and GEB are spending the money on getting elementary and middle schools accredited. No one I spoke to could give me a definitive answer as to why it is important for elementary or middle schools to be accredited. However, it does beg the question of how these schools can even earn the certification in the first place since they don’t have enough books, teachers, school aides, healthy or safe campuses, and the test scores are not close to being acceptable.
Accreditation isn’t covered under one of the 14 points, so shouldn’t GDOE instead spend the money on the covered walkways and repairs to the schools to reach the goal for healthful campuses listed in the 12th point?
• No. 12 – A safe learning environment.
Instead of spending money on putting more school aides and counselors in schools to keep our students safe and on the right path, so they don’t fall behind, GDOE and GEB are spending the money on the JP Torres Success Academy.
Except for a school causing the problem, most of these students allowed themselves to fall behind to a point where, now, GDOE feels compelled to help them. The problem is that GDOE is spending extra money on these students in place of spending these monies on all students, the way it should be. Moneys that could buy books, pay for teachers or build covered walkways are now being used to run a separate campus just for this. And now they extend the credit recovery program to another campus at the Central Office.
How does the credit recovery even work? Do students attend school early and stay late? Do they come in on the weekends to make up for the credits they’re lacking? Or, is it simply some special pen they use to educate the students? Shouldn’t these students just go to night school or Asmuyao like everyone else had to do before them?
Returning JP Torres back to an alternate school would, however, make all schools safer and more conducive to learning.
• No. 10 - Adopted and required textbooks and workbooks issued to each public school student for the classes in which he or she is enrolled.
Instead of buying books to give students the ability to study and do homework, GDOE and GEB plan to spend more than $10 million to turn Chief Brodie into a middle school just so some students are closer to home. This will do nothing to improve the poor test scores or improve the low 20% pass rate for our graduates trying to get into the military or the police force.
This will only make it harder to purchase books, pay teachers and cover walkways as money spent anywhere in GDOE affects the buying power everywhere in GDOE.
• No. 6 - Air-conditioned or properly ventilated classrooms in which the sensible air temperature is no greater than 78 degrees Fahrenheit.
We all know what's going to happen. The Legislature will approve a budget for GDOE that is far below what GDOE is asking for. But GDOE will still spend its limited budget on building the central middle school and other projects that don’t benefit all the students.
So, air conditioners won’t get fixed, teachers won't be hired, books won't be bought, school aides won't be placed, repairs won't be made, covered walkways won't be built, and 80% of our graduates still won't be able to get into the military or GPD.
Moreover, 600-plus students and staff at BMS will continue to get soaking wet, several times a day, every day it rains.
Gary Kuper is a Benavente Middle School PTO team member.