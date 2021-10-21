Efforts to revive tourism are crucial, need support

The COVID-19 delta variant has recently battered the entire world. Guam has not been spared from its devastating effects. The delta variant has caused COVID-19 cases on Guam to hit record highs putting real stress on our hospitals and health care system. It shuttered schools for weeks and triggered new mandates to live with. It also stopped our tourism industry's recovery dead in its tracks.
The delta surge, unfortunately, hit our island just as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was ending and with large sections of our economy still on life support. The timing couldn’t have been worse. In July our tourism industry was just beginning to see a few rays of sunlight and the initial success of the Air V&V campaign was very encouraging. However, the initial delta variant waive severely hampered our tourism reopening and the latest tourism arrival forecasts are once again bleak.
The governor just announced additional funding and financial assistance for local businesses struggling to keep their doors open. This is good news and is urgently needed but we must also vigorously renew our efforts to entice South Korean and Japanese tourists to return to Guam. We must do this quickly or many businesses will not be able to survive in the medium term and our island unemployment situation will only get worse and eventually reach devastating levels.
After months of dealing with the delta variant, many parts of the world are adapting and trying to learn to live with COVID-19, and tourism destinations throughout Asia have reopened and are doing all they can to win back travelers. They are promoting COVID-Safe travel in order to convince visitors to return. Travel demand is nowhere near (not even close) what it was pre-pandemic but there are some tourists ready to travel again.
GVB management recently announced they will soon be headed to South Korea for discussions about the possibility of implementing travel protocols for visitors between Guam and South Korea. This is good news because the South Korean government has made it clear they will support outbound travel for their citizens and relax stiff quarantine restrictions if their citizens are returning from COVID-Safe destinations.
Travel safety agreements, bubbles, corridors, travel lanes, protocols, rules and procedures (or anything you prefer to label them) are being implemented in Thailand, Malaysia, Saipan, Singapore, and many, many other countries and destinations in order to reinvigorate tourism. GVB must urgently do all it can to ensure Guam doesn’t lose out. There is no magic bullet available, but proving to the South Korean government we are serious about creating a safe travel environment and experience is the next very important step!
While Guam will undoubtedly continue facing real impediments, we can still celebrate and highlight that our island boasts one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world. With nearly 90% of eligible residents vaccinated and our health care system now equipped with the latest treatments and testing, we are certainly capable of creating safe and viable protocols to make travel to Guam as safe if not safer than any of the other destinations in Asia. We must. We have few other viable options.
I wholeheartedly support work to focus on diversifying our economy but it will take years and years to make substantial progress on this front. Right now we need to act with urgency, and Adelup and the Legislature must finally begin to fully support GVB management. We must do everything we can to revive our tourism industry. Our island’s future depends on it!
Jesse Lujan is a former member of the Guam Legislature.