I waited before I decided to write this follow-up letter sharing my thoughts with the readers of The Guam Daily Post.
More than two weeks have passed since I first read GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo’s comments regarding Ms. Stella Beloy’s $36,000 water bill: "The bill stands and there’s nothing that we can do, there’s no evidence that we have to make an adjustment or credit to the bill. So it stands."
I have grown more appalled reading the article now than I was initially. And that is saying a lot because I was very appalled when I first read it several weeks ago.
Again, I find myself not only dumbfounded but also outraged that the general manager of GWA thinks his statement is an adequate response or solution to such a serious issue. I also find the response of the CCU board Chair Joey Duenas completely unacceptable. And the situation doesn’t put the board members of the CCU in an “awkward” position, as Simon Sanchez stated.
It instead calls for the board to step in and find a humane and reasonable solution to not only Ms. Beloy's problem but all other residential ratepayers who find themselves in an equally untenable situation. I can’t wrap my mind around how on earth Miguel Bordallo or CCU Chair Joey Duenas thinks the current review process is adequate and fair to the residential ratepayers of Guam.
Any reasonable review and examination of other U.S states' and jurisdictions' rules and procedures protecting ratepayers in similar situations would highlight not only how inadequate the current GWA and CCU rules/protections are but also how little safeguards Guam’s ratepayers actually have versus almost all other ratepayers in the U.S.
If the GWA general manager and the CCU board members think Ms. Beloy's bill has been fairly and adequately addressed I think it is time for the Attorney General of Guam’s Consumer Protection division to examine what recourse or options Guam consumers have. Additionally, the governor and the Legislature must step in, provide oversight and take action.
We as a community can't just stand by and throw our hands up in the air and say, “well Miguel Bordallo is all-powerful and we the ratepayers can’t do anything about it if we the ratepayers are mistreated."
Instead, we must demand that our elected leaders provide reasonable and fair protections and avenues for appealing such unfair and outrageous decisions.
If the CCU board that oversees Miguel Bordallo can’t see that the current process is unacceptable and unfair then we need our other leaders with the oversight and responsibility to step in and take action! With the current sky-high and continuing increases in power and water rates, we are all paying, we already feel mistreated by the process and the system. So enough is enough - we can’t just sit back and let the leadership of the public utilities of Guam just run roughshod over all of us!
Jesse Anderson Lujan is a former Guam senator.