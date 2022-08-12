I read with disappointment the depressing editorial last Monday from Lee Webber. A rich businessman’s take, full of the elitist disdain of someone who has never held elected office but who sits in the comfort of his fancy home criticizing actual public servants. Someone who wants to lower taxes for his wealthy friends, and then blames the government for not doing enough. As if the people in charge are purposefully working against him, when in fact they have spent the last four years working for him and for everyone on Guam.
I know of at least one highly successful businesswoman who stepped away from that comfort and fully committed herself to working 7 days a week for the people of Guam. She used her skills as a nurse, banker and legislator to make tough decisions as Guam’s governor, decisions that saved people’s lives as the pandemic hit us. People are still dying, but these critics are more concerned about making a few bucks than they are about the lives of those elderly and susceptible that COVID continues to claim.
And while those early decisions did have an impact on livelihoods, it was about saving lives, which she did. Businesses can and are recovering, as are careers, and this governor has been pouring millions into businesses to help get them back on their feet. She is the first to lower taxes on all small business to 3%, and she has maximized federal assistance to help those in need. For those who want it there is retraining so they can build careers in new industries that are now coming to Guam as part of the recovery and the military buildup.
As voters look at the candidates, it’s easy to engage in Guam’s favorite pastime of “crab syndrome” and tear down those trying to pull us out of the bucket. But I say it’s time to be part of the solution. If you think you can do it better, then run for office and experience the reality of working with limited resources and navigating reams of regulations.
Webber seems to suggest that voting for the other team would somehow solve our problems. The other team was in charge for 16 years. During that time, people were not given their tax refunds, the island sank under a massive deficit, and three agencies went into receivership, which means the feds took over because we were incapable of managing them. The island languished, no new industries opened, Guam just treaded water and grew mold and weeds while some of our best institutions faded. We don’t want leaders mired in ethics scandals, nor do we want leaders that have offered no solutions or those who have presided over historic failures and who hold the same defeatist attitude as Webber.
The current administration, in the face of the worst global disruption in recent history, saved lives, kept our ship steady and has successfully pulled us out of that vortex. New businesses are opening, roads are better, police and teachers are receiving more pay and new ones are being hired, our port is finally expanding its wharves, renewable energy is steadily replacing old generators and a measure set to pass in Washington will bring more funds and tax breaks to Guam to expand those efforts. With over 96% of us vaccinated and foreign countries easing restrictions, our perseverance is paying off and we are beginning to feel the promising future ahead.
We made it through the storm. The best thing about Guam is our ability to pull together to rebuild. We did it after Typhoons Pamela, Paka and Pongsona, and other disasters. Each time our island became stronger. We want an island that is led by sharp, committed leaders who understand the limitations of government and work hard to maximize what we have and lead us to a higher place. We want a governor and lieutenant governor who are honest, real, and who love this island and its people. Leaders who are actually working every day to make our lives better. We don’t need diamond cutters who will just get rich off of us. We want leaders that believe in our people; ethical leaders; experienced leaders that have shown a steady hand in the worst of times – because those are the ones who will shine in the best of times.
We don’t need to look any further than Lou Leon Guerrero and Josh Tenorio for a team that we can all depend on.
Ginger Cruz is a senior adviser to the Lou and Josh Campaign. Cruz is the founder and CEO of Mantid International. She is the former news director at KUAM and communications director under the last Democratic governor, Carl Gutierrez. She has returned to Guam after 20 years, during which she served as deputy inspector general for Iraq reconstruction and provided compliance and public policy support in the defense and diplomatic arenas.