Chronic shortages of nurses at Guam Memorial Hospital have again been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. GMH nurses have always been there to serve the community through typhoons, earthquakes and mass casualty events like the tragic KAL crash of 1997.
GMH nurses have dedicate themselves to the Guam community and have made Guam their home. Yet, when it comes to equal pay for equal work, they are paid much less than visiting nurses brought in by various Guam Memorial Hospital Authority administrations. Despite the lower pay these nurses have chosen to stay and work at GMH because this is their home. However, GMHA has lost many nurses to better paying jobs in the states. In the past, GMHA has lost nurses to the states by a recruiting firm luring nurses with lucrative sign-on bonuses and better pay. We all know chronic nursing shortages can be exacerbated by unexpected human or natural disasters resulting in unsafe patient care.
Unfortunately, the GMH nursing shortage is unabated over several decades because one administration after another fails to remedy the nursing shortage at GMH. It is time to fix this problem by paying GMH nurses salaries that are competitive with the states and this will improve retention and recruitment to assure safe and quality patient care at GMH. Because this is a communitywide issue, ask your elected leadership to solve this nursing shortage once and for all. If they are unwilling, then make it known at the ballot box this November.
Dr. Jerone T. Landström is a board-certified hand physician who has been practicing on Guam since 1990.