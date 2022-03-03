In the end, Russia has invaded Ukraine out of concern for its own safety. As Ukrainian children lose their fathers, and women rush to make firebombs, it can seem like surrender is the easiest way out. However, the dignity of the people and the state may be more precious than life. Surrendering now may protect their lives today, but it will not guarantee their freedom tomorrow. As I watch this war, I cannot help but think of the conflict that has long occupied the Korean Peninsula.
Seventy-two years after the cease-fire of the Korean War, South Korea remains at war. Military confrontations and spontaneous conflicts between North and South Korea continue to affect the national security and economy. The impact is not limited to the Korean Peninsula. As everyone knows, China and North Korea have repeatedly created missiles targeting Guam to incite fear. Every time this happens, the number of visitors to Guam declines, and Guam residents become anxious and panicked.
Now, we must end the war that has been occupying the Korean Peninsula. At this time, a formal end-of-war declaration is necessary to remove the roots of the hostile relationship and confirm both parties' commitment to peace. The end-of-war declaration is both a political and symbolic declaration. Such a declaration, involving South Korea, North Korea, the United States and China, would confirm the commitment to peace and allow a peace treaty to be signed in stages.
As South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said, irreversible progress and peace can only begin when the parties to the war gather to make an end-of-war declaration.
The first step toward a peace treaty is the declaration of the end of the war. A Korea Peace Appeal and a peace treaty must be achieved on the Korean Peninsula through the declaration of the end of the war. Of course, military balance is also important. Therefore, in addition to these efforts, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) will remain a military balancer in Northeast Asia after the end-of-war declaration.
It is hoped that the Korean Peninsula, which has become a symbol of confrontation and conflict, will be transformed into a land of peace and coexistence. Instead of preparing for war, those resources will be used for the safety and happiness of citizens, a sustainable environment, and a society free from discrimination, and we expect that such peace and stability will have a positive impact on Guam as well.
This vision cannot be realized with just the public interest and sentiments of the Republic of Korea; rather, the support and cooperation of the international community are essential. I hope that all those who seek peace, especially our own, will join us in signing below. Just as COVID-19 isn't confined by borders, war is not simply a distant country's problem.
Please join the related event at Ypao Beach on Sunday, March 6, at 1:30 p.m.
Ho S. Eun is the chairman of Core Tech. He is also a former member of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council in Korea.