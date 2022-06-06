The end of May and early June brought Guam a double whammy of gasoline price increases - up to $6.34 a gallon as of this writing. Shopping in a supermarket the other day, I noticed a gallon of milk selling for $16.95 a gallon. Everything I buy on a weekly basis has done nothing but go up in price.
Fuel prices drive the cost of almost everything higher so we should be prepared to tighten our belts at the supermarket or hardware store even more so this summer. Yet unless you are a GovGuam employee, salaries have remained flat. The Governor has taken care of our civil servants but has been strangely silent as other Guamanians continue to suffer tremendous economic hardships. Prugrammen Salappe is a distant memory which is still touted by Adelup as a major charity offering of the administration. The new $25 fuel voucher affects so few people and has such little impact at the pump (3 gallons?) as to be hardly worth any mention in the media. Frankly, it’s an insulting gesture.
More and more frequent stories are appearing in the media about Guamanians packing up and heading for the mainland to escape Guam’s economic calamity. And yes, our economy is in an out-of-control inflationary spiral. This squeeze between stagnant incomes and skyrocketing expenses is a growing financial hardship and stress that affects the fabric of our families as it costs more money to bring less food into the house, the quality of life deteriorates as there is less discretionary income, bills start to go unpaid, debt collectors begin to call, services get disconnected, credit scores drop and bankruptcy statistics rise.
While the governor doesn’t control commodity prices, it's unforgivable that she has the resources to help the people of Guam but has made the decision not to in any meaningful way. Is any relief coming from Adelup? Who knows? It seems to be a mystery. There is no plan. We do know that approximately $350 million sits in Bank of Guam (a financial institution in which her family owns a controlling interest) doing nothing except earning a pittance of 0.05% interest. These funds were provided by the Federal government for the benefit of all the people of Guam. We need this money now to provide relief from the ever increasing cost of living. (The CNMI is sending taxpayers $500 this month to help with costs.) The governor needs to release money to our families. Period. And meaningful assistance, not petty cash gas vouchers.
Let's get a plan going: 1) Send every family $600-1,000 every quarter for a year - it will cost $100 million and give our people some meaningful, reliable assistance that they can count on to buy food and gas, and pay bills. 2) Transfer $70 million to GPA to keep electric rates down.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero - Get out of your limo and visit a supermarket. Stop at a gas station. Talk to the people. Do something! Your people need help.
Harvey Egna is a resident of Yona. He is running for a seat in the 37th Guam Legislature.