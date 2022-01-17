An open letter to Guam Department of Education students and parents.
In response to several incidents involving fights at school, I want to remind all families and students that violent activity will not be tolerated on school campuses. As we work on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down schools and disrupted education for the past 18 months, schools should be safe places where our children can come back to learn and to be with their friends and teachers. Participating in or encouraging others to engage in violent acts, to include fighting, bringing a weapon to campus, and/or threatening others with physical harm, is unacceptable, just as it is unacceptable in our broader community.
I am instructing GDOE school administrators to take immediate disciplinary action with regard to any and all students who participate in, arrange, or instigate any violent acts at school or in connection with a school activity or event. Such disciplinary action, if merited, could include the establishment of disciplinary advisory committees to address an administrator's recommendation to expel a student from school. Any student expelled from their school will not be allowed to attend any Guam Department of Education school during their period of expulsion.
Our children and employees deserve a safe school environment. Parents, please check in with your children to ensure that they continue to follow the behavioral expectations of their schools.
If you have information regarding any potential issues at school, please let your child’s teachers or administrators know. Students, please be aware of the serious consequences of engaging in violent behavior, both to others and to yourselves. Should an administrator recommend expulsion for a student, and should that recommendation be upheld through the disciplinary advisory committee process, I will stand by that recommendation in the interest of student and employee safety.
Please take note and join us in getting the message to all of our school stakeholders that school safety must be our top priority.
Jon Fernandez is superintendent of the Guam Department of Education.