Being a Guam delegate for Festival of Pacific Arts 2016 was one of the most unique experiences and blessings in my life. It has inspired me more and reinforced the value of the Chamorro Roots Genealogy Project with the goal of handing it off to our succeeding generations to sustain and perpetuate.
I was glad to be home, but it wasn’t a vacation or a junket. I worked hard to help plan, coordinate, execute and participate in FestPac 2016. I volunteered my time (pre-FestPac), took personal leave, and paid for my expenses (travel and food) to participate. I’m certain many others did so as well. FestPac was a period of bonding and sharing cultures with other Pacific ethnicities and with the CHamoru people too.
If you didn’t participate in FestPac 2016, that’s unfortunate. FestPac’s primary purpose is to mitigate the erosion of cultural practices by sharing and exchanging cultures. It brings people together to help reinforce a regional identity of Pacific-wide culture. It also informs the world of its color-blindness that even the smallest of populations are unique and it is detrimental to our existence when others try to marginalize and aggregate unique ethnic populations with the thinking we are all the same when we are not. FestPac enables many collaborative opportunities too.
Those who criticize funding for FestPac 2020, God bless you for your voice. I get it. You are frustrated with the past and current scheme of government. You have become reactive, quick and critical to identify other priorities that should be funded. Unfortunately, there is no immediate fix to all of Guam’s woes compounded over the decades from the status quo.
There will always be competing interests and priorities as to what should and shouldn’t be funded. This is an example of how the American-style government works and moves leaders to find alternate sources of funding. Not everyone will be happy with all the decisions that are made. This is also what happens when cultures collide and values seem skewed.
According to P.L. 35-60, Guam's participation in FestPac 2020 is not funded by taxpayers. It is money collected from "public buildings and buildings supported by public funds." If we ever need another source of funding for culture and arts, cancel the Columbus holiday and use those savings. I am glad, though, that Guam and the CHamoru people will have a presence there.
From the 2010 U.S. Census, Hawaii is home to the fourth-largest CHamoru diaspora population of over 6,600 CHamoru people. We can expect the 2020 Census to show some significant increases. Also, there are those military families that are incidentally stationed there and not routinely accounted for.
Attempting to measure the impact of Guam’s presence for the CHamoru diaspora and other people experiencing FestPac may prove to be a challenge, but I am certain positive things will come about, because FestPac is a very positive event.
And for the inquiring minds, no I will not be participating in FestPac 2020. I will be coming home to Guam to spend time with my family, do some fishing and experience the Guam Micronesia Island Fair this year.
Na’lå’la’!
Bernard Punzalan is a temporary resident of Washington state and the founder of the Chamorro Roots Genealogy Project.