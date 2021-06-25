Fight through the stigma

An artwork “Seeing Through Stigma” in Tamuning inspired me to present to the public an article about the most important humanitarian sphere of social life – mental health.
Exposing stigma
The “stigma” is an extremely negative social and even political phenomenon. Psychiatric stigma is expressed in prejudice against any person or group of people due to the presence or purposeful imputation of negative symptoms or mental illness manifestation. For example, among people suffering from a whole range of cognitive, vegetative-vascular diseases and stress disorders, and in need of psychological help, taking into account all those who stand out the most from society and violate social norms, a person is thought of as crazy or psychopathic. Stigma leads to the social degradation of a huge percentage of the population, since psychiatric prejudices do not allow a person to realize himself in a career, personal relationships and in almost any kind of activity. Psychiatric bias in politics has a more subtle negative impact. Starting from the simplest examples of discrimination by the bureaucratic system of people who disagree with governmental policy, criminal episodes of taking possession of someone else's property, to neutralizing rivals in political intrigues.
About punitive psychiatry
In general, it is possible to destroy the human psyche already on the second day of the use of psychotropic substances, in which degenerative changes occur that can turn a person into a plant state. Kidnapping is often carried out under the guise of involuntary hospitalization. Punitive psychiatry was used all over the world and is still used with impunity in many countries and is used to suppress any protest activity against governments that is perceived as a violation of social norms and the law. Such abductions are common in Russia. I was working with such people when I served in Russian law enforcement during my internship at the academy.
In Russia, where a society is extremely negative about the symptoms of mental illness, psychiatry is an institution of subordination, which significantly distinguishes these institutions from institutions in those countries where mental assistance is traditionally at a low level.
A machine called "punitive psychiatry" was launched back in the USSR at the beginning of the 20th century under a sociopolitical system called "war communism." Punitive psychiatry was then very successfully used in order to conquer and hold vast territories. This is a policy in which they do not care about the nation, an ideal system to destroy an entire generation of people, and raise millions of children into soldiers in orphanages, where a culture and worldview loyal to the totalitarian ideology were imposed.
Despite the collapse of the socialist bloc as a result of the Cold War, the kleptocracy that seized power in Russia managed to preserve all the previous methods of work of punitive psychiatry, becoming one of the most terrible tools for suppressing the free expression of people. In the 2019 report of the U.S. State Department on Russia, it is clearly established that the institutions of neuropsychiatry, or PNI, are modern gulags – concentration camps. The placement in a mental hospital cannot be disputed. U.S. Court of Appeals case of Ms. Pitcherskaya, lesbian from Russia, involuntary psychiatric hospitalization was recognized as torture and persecution.
Fortunately, Putin's political technology did not work well enough, and instead of links in the same chain, I became a whistleblower of this system, fleeing this country after experiencing physical and psychological torture at the last moment before a forensic examination was assigned to me.
Mental Health in Guam
So, with the help of free journalism and the pursuit of honest work by the medical authorities, punitive psychiatry has gradually become a thing of the past in the United States. But there are other mental health problems as well. We see how, under travel restrictions, the immigration program of granting political asylum, which is of a humanitarian nature, almost became a "forest of suiciders" for some Russian refugees, as in Dante's poem. This should be taken into account.
There should be more public awareness campaigns in relation to mental illness, and human rights activism against stigma should be encouraged. Since people are simply afraid to go to such institutions, the result is an increase in the population of homeless people, an increase in crime and drug addiction.
I wish the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center to continue doing great work and advancement in saving lives in the spirit of caring for nation and humane treatment for all people, regardless of people's personal characteristics.
Fedor Simanov is a Russian citizen. He has applied unsuccessfully for asylum in the United States and has joined with other Russians asylum-seekers on Guam to bring attention to their plight, including taking part in a hunger strike. He has been on Guam for nearly two years.