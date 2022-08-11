I heard this statement on the radio today: “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.”
Gov. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Tenorio (LGT Administration) have restored fiscal discipline within the executive branch of the government of Guam, which is absolutely the truth.
Like any house, things must be in order and priorities must be clearly seen for what they are. If the house is to prosper and grow, then the finances of the home must be clearly understood and available to keep the house in order first. It is then, and only then, that the house can begin to grow. Enhancement of public services is like a home. You cannot improve on these services until your finances allow you to move in that direction. A prime example is our ability to now pay income tax refunds on a timely basis. This achievement and the fiscal discipline it took to get us there is the truth. No preaching. None of this, “We’ll get there someday.” This monumental achievement was achieved and will continue. The truth.
Leadership must have a vision in order to produce results, not rhetoric. Otherwise, it is business as usual with a scramble to cover payroll or make late payments to GPA and to the Retirement Fund. Upon taking office in January of 2019, the LGT Administration first established a reliable daily cash flow report from which payments for tax refunds, payroll, leases and purchases could be forecasted and prioritized. This cornerstone of fiscal discipline allowed real-time monitoring of our finances and it has served us well. The government of Guam is no longer delinquent on its obligations and will continue to make prompt payments to all vendors. The truth.
One of the primary visions of the LGT Administration was to eliminate the $83.4 million General Fund deficit cited in the fiscal year 2018 audit, which again prioritizes keeping the house in order. Each year since taking office, and without borrowing, the deficit has been gradually reduced. First from $83.4 million to $47.8 million in fiscal year 2019, then from $47.8 million to $1.5 million in fiscal year 2020, to finally eliminating the deficit in fiscal year 2021 and realizing a General Fund surplus of $30.4 million. A statement from the fiscal year 2021 audit reads: “This is a significant event since the surplus was achieved without borrowing and is the outcome of financial discipline.” The truth.
How was the deficit eliminated you might ask? Again, from the fiscal year 2021 audit, “For the last three years the administration has placed emphasis on maximizing federal revenues, reducing costs previously met by the General Fund. This effort is the biggest single contribution to the deficit reduction.” The truth.
I have been a government employee for over 30 years and was very comfortable in my role as the deputy director here at the Bureau of Budget and Management Research (BBMR) when the governor asked me to join the LGT Administration and take on the position of BBMR director. In April of 2019, I went before the Legislature and was confirmed. I have seen firsthand the installation of fiscal discipline and the ability to pay tax refunds and other government obligations timely. We have refunded bonds and reduced our debt service costs. My professional staff and I played a significant part in eliminating the deficit and are honored to have been a part of this monumental achievement. The truth.
Lester Carlson is the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.