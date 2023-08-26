Funding pay raises, more paid political positions for Adelup and a potential shortfall of at least $30 million for public schools are just a few of the things your Legislature has discussed, debated and voted on as part of the fiscal year 2024 GovGuam Budget. We’re making progress, but we aren’t done yet.
It's been interesting, to say the least. Some may say I have nickeled and dimed some little things. You’re darn right I have. If you can’t trust your elected officials with small decisions, you shouldn’t trust us at all. I’ve been highly critical of GovGuam’s runaway spending in these times of excess federal dollars, and I will remain vocal.
My voice is critical when the majority party votes to offload a once federally funded position onto the General Fund, giving the administration more local funds to hire supporters. To say that creating a new position at Adelup is fiscally responsible is a lie, no matter the mission.
When Child Protective Services can’t hire counselors and social workers, but the Guam Ethics Commission can get pay raises across the board – up to $95,000 for the executive director – that’s a bad decision being made at taxpayer expense.
When filling political positions is more important than opening schools – that’s a problem I will call out on the record. I know it’s not popular, but popularity isn’t a requirement in conservative government budgeting.
I chose to work in the Legislature to call out questionable fiduciary decisions and shed light on the government financial mismanagement that has plagued our community for years.
The dream pool of federal funds, whether it be pandemic aid or grants for social programs, is evaporating faster than most care to admit. And the hard truth some of my colleagues have yet to accept is that pandemic funds have created an artificial economy propped up by funds we can’t depend on forever.
Thousands of people were fed, housed and employed with money we can’t count on next year. Have your elected leaders done enough to prepare GovGuam for tomorrow’s problems?
Federal grants are like the good times: They don’t last forever. Nor does a senator’s time in the Legislature. And if you want to know the mindset of those you voted for, watch my colleagues and I lay out GovGuam’s budget for the year ahead. Listen to the questions, watch the debates, and make sure that we are being prudent with your money.
Pay close attention to who is introducing and voting for responsible, realistic spending measures. Decide who truly is putting the people before politics.
Sen. Telo Taitague is a member of the 37th Guam Legislature, which is in the midst of debating the government of Guam budget for the next fiscal year.