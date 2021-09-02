We are saddened by the recent departure of Dr. Nguyen as head of the Physicians Advisory Group. His conscientious objections to the current executive orders and government activity is worthy of respect, although we lost a powerful voice of influence and reason. However, he is just one of the many upcoming sacrificial lambs who will be “voluntold” to “step aside” as the governor and her tyrannical executive orders continue to exemplify governmental overreach. As Nguyen and many of us have stated before, this is not a controversy of vaccination vs. anti-vaccination. This is a great controversy of freedom of conscience. But this is also a tale as old as time itself. We can only protect our future by learning the lessons of the past.
If one really wants to look at the origination of the great controversy, it starts with Lucifer in heaven having the freedom to rebel against God’s government of love. “You were perfect in your ways from the day you were created until iniquity was found in you.” (Ezekiel 28:15) “How you are fallen from heaven, o Lucifer, son of the morning! ... For you have said in your heart, ‘I will exalt my throne above the stars of God ... I will be like the Most High.” (Isaiah 14:12-14) Even Lucifer had the God-given right of freedom of conscience, free will. Although it broke God’s heart to watch him in rebellion and the consequences that followed, freedom to choose was still honored. If our own Creator makes that a cornerstone of His law of love, how much more should our government! Or does our governor echo the same sentiments as Lucifer by daring to state that her ideas of control and coercion are somehow superior?
Study the Reformation led by Martin Luther. No, not Martin Luther King, but the original Martin Luther. He believed that every man should have freedom to read and study the Scriptures for themselves. In a time when the ruling government was also the Roman church, he fought for separation of church and state in order to honor freedom of conscience. Because he supported freedom of conscience, he and millions throughout Europe were targets and casualties of persecution by the very ones who claimed authority by God. But if God himself honored free will, government had no authority to trample the innocent under foot.
Let’s review something closer to our generation: Roe v Wade. In 1973 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose what happens to her own body without government restriction. The argument of whether abortion is right or wrong continues to be contested on an individual level. However, the law protects the freedom of choice. If great latitude is given in regard to allowing an individual the right to make a decision as to what happens to their body and whether to extinguish the life of a fetus, how much more should that constitutional right be upheld in protecting our basic right to choose what we place in our own bodies!
All throughout history, we see how anytime the freedom of choice is removed from the people, persecution and war follow. Enslave the people and you get the Civil War. Segregate the people and you get the civil rights movement. Separate the classes and you get the Revolution. Demonize a race or culture and you get World War II, not to mention countless tragedies of genocide. But Guam is very familiar with the cause and effects because she has battled through endless generations of oppression. Spaniards, Japanese, Americans, etc. It almost feels like she has suffered an identity crisis and now only knows how to reflect the atrocities of what has been done to her - control, force, punishment. We do not need to endure such dictatorial lunacy at the hands of our own people.
The call to rescind these fascist executive orders still stands. The silent majority who are fighting for the freedom of conscience will not be muted. Business owners and patrons who stand for freedom will be supported and rewarded by their community. And we will all remember which side of freedom our voted leaders either championed or retreated. But we must also be encouraged that “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7) “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, powers, rules of the darkness of this age …” (Ephesians 6:12). Biba Guahan!
Bethany Helm is a physician assistant practicing in Guam.