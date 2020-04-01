Editor's note: Here are excerpts of Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo's letter issued Tuesday to FSM citizens. This has been shortened to fit space. The full letter is on postguam.com.
My fellow Micronesians – particularly those abroad,
I am increasingly aware that many of you in Guam, Hawaii and the U.S. mainland are finding your life’s circumstances altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the interest of the collective good, I have requests for your behavior – but I also have news to share, and promises to make.
I call upon all of you abroad to heed the advice of your host governments and their medical professionals as if their commentary were from the Bible itself. This coronavirus has no agenda; it is apolitical, and it is amoral, for it simply IS. Yet, the danger it poses – if not to you, then to a member of your family or your community – is real.
Refrain from gathering at feasts and funerals
I have received reports of Micronesians continuing to gather in large groups in locales such as Guam, Portland, Utah and Cincinnati, for feasts and for funerals. I urge you to consider abstaining from such gatherings until such a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has been effectively contained. That day WILL come, but the longer we expose ourselves and our families, the further away that day will be. Have confidence in your host governments and their medical professionals, and have confidence in following their advice, because the circulation of confidence is stronger than the circulation of money.
On that subject, if you are a citizen abroad and you have recently lost your job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you should be informed that you are entitled to seek unemployment benefits. Further, on Friday, March 27, His Excellency Donald J. Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security (CARES) Act. A key component of this act is that individuals who filed U.S. taxes in calendar years 2018 and/or 2019, including citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia, are eligible to receive up to $1,200 depending on your income level. This would not happen immediately but sometime later during 2020. I encourage those of you in the United States to consult with your nearest consulate or our embassy to determine what benefits you might be able to access.
I intend to call a special session prior to the regular session in May to work with the leadership in Congress on this economic recovery package for our nation.
I am aware that a number of you wish to return home but, through our travel restrictions, are unable to do so. While I will never sacrifice the safety of our citizens here at home, I give you my word that the Panuelo-George Administration is continuously seeking all available pathways toward ensuring citizens wishing to return home may do so. This may take time as our states improve their quarantine and isolation facility capacity, but we are resolved to finding a solution.
My fellow Micronesians, as well as our nation’s friends, allies and development partners: It is OK to be humbled by this situation – lives are at risk, and many livelihoods are in turmoil.
Undoubtedly, we will all feel grief, sorrow or scared – it’s OK to feel how you are feeling during these challenging and uncertain times. This is to be expected. I would suggest to you that we be as upbeat and optimistic as we possibly can be, and remain vigilant in practicing measures that will minimize health and safety risks.
However, I wish to share with you all a thing that I find to be rather beautiful: This pandemic may be the first time for most of us alive today that we have a truly shared experience. For the first time in living memory, what is true and real for you is also true and real for me. What is true and real today for a Micronesian in Weno is as true and real for an American in New York, a Japanese in Tokyo, a Chinese in Beijing, or an Australian in Sydney.
If we allow it to, this pandemic can bring us all a sense of sympathy and empathy for one another.
We can emerge from this pandemic not only as a stronger nation, but as a stronger world – united against adversity, whether it takes the form of a public health emergency, an injustice such as human trafficking, or an existential threat such as climate change.
My fellow Micronesians, we cannot say what the future will bring – but know that our collective actions will shape it.
David Panuelo is president of the Federated States of Micronesia.