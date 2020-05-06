On April 25, The Guam Daily Post reported that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wrote a letter, dated April 9, to Vice President Mike Pence asking for help in curbing the “the continuing influx of citizens to Guam from the freely associated states (FAS).” Her stated reason for the request was that Guam cannot use its limited resources to quarantine FAS citizens stranded on Guam or arriving from the freely associated states. The premise that the FAS citizens were excessively using Guam’s resources is false. Palau President Tommy Remengesau Jr. responded to Leon Guerrero’s letter to the White House in which he politely clarified any misunderstanding the governor may have.
In this letter, I point out the proactive steps the Federated States of Micronesia took long before COVID-19 arrived on Guam.
The FSM began monitoring people at points of entry on Jan. 28 even before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern on Jan. 31. The same day WHO announced the public health emergency, the FSM immediately declared a public health emergency, banning travelers from entering the FSM if they were traveling from a country or state that had active COVID-19 cases. At that time, Hawaii and Guam were free of COVID-19. FSM citizens who were heading home to their islands had to stay in Hawaii or Guam for 14 days before being allowed to enter the FSM.
On Feb. 4, FSM President David Panuelo banned all citizens from traveling to China, and also discouraged travel to any country or U.S. state with COVID-19 cases. On March 7, after Hawaii announced its first case of COVID-19, the FSM banned all travelers from Hawaii. United announced a reduced number of its Island Hopper flights on March 9 due to decreased demand. Since then, United has limited its Island Hopper flights even more, including no longer providing service to Kosrae. Additionally, United is only flying passengers outbound who have been authorized by the FSM government to travel for economic or medical necessity.
Some of the FSM islands applied another layer of COVID-19 security on March 11 by requiring inbound passengers to stay under designated quarantine for 14 days after arrival. Incoming passengers still needed to spend 14 days on Guam before entry into the FSM. At that time, Guam was still free of COVID-19. On March 14, President Panuelo ordered all outbound travel to cease, except for those traveling out of economic necessity, education, urgent medical treatment, or for immediate family emergencies such as returning to work, going to school, or death or terminal illness of an immediate family member. There is no indication the FSM will lift that order anytime soon.
Guam first reported three cases of COIVD-19 on March 15, well after the FSM had taken steps to prevent COVID-19 from entering its states. Guam did not declare a public health emergency until March 16, long after the FSM started taking measures to prevent the arrival of the virus on the islands where there is little to no capacity to curb the spread of the virus.
Between March 20 and 25, all FSM states halted inbound travel from anywhere. This action did strand FSM citizens attempting to get to their home island on Guam. Currently, the few inbound passengers to Guam from the FSM are traveling for medical reasons or returning to their homes and jobs on Guam or beyond.
In Leon Guerrero's letter to the White House, she fails to recognize that the FSM placed a halt on outbound travel two days before her first executive order of March 16. The only people leaving the FSM, as previously stated, are those traveling for economic or medical reasons. The FSM leadership has implemented strict protocols, preventing the virus from reaching their shores. As a result, the FSM is still free of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, on April 24, The Guam Daily Post reported that A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority officials announced Philippine Airlines would resume air service between Guam and the Philippines in the second week of May. I wonder why the government would allow flights from the Philippines since the first cases of COVID-19 on Guam originated in the Philippines? Will the travelers from the Philippines use Guam’s limited resources when they arrive and have to stay under quarantine for 14 days?
Based on the timeline presented here, and the proactivity of the FSM government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its country, Adelup should acknowledge the FSM’s successes in preventing the virus from reaching its shores. Instead of looking for scapegoats in citizens under the Compacts of Free Association and writing complaining letters to the White House, the governor should answer these questions: Why is it OK for people to travel from the Philippines, where COVID-19 is rampant, and not the FSM? Why is there a void of factual statistics on COFA citizens’ contribution to the workforce on Guam and the taxes they pay as a result? Where is the transparency on Compact-impact funds expenditures?
Patrick Maloney is a resident of Yigo.