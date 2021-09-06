As we saw with the stampede of residents spending the night in their cars hoping to be one of the “lucky” to get an All RISE check, our people are desperate and need help now. But instead of using American Rescue Plan funds as designed by Congress – to aid our people through the chaos of the pandemic – the governor is using it as bait to draw campaign donors into her “Reelection Casino,” further evidence of her “let them eat cake" attitude toward the suffering of our people.
She is hoping the “jackpot” of a potential Guam Memorial Hospital construction contract will ensure maximum donations to her upcoming fundraisers for her reelection. The problem with using ARP funds for fundraiser bait is that the people need help now, not a new hospital 10 years from now.
As bad as her plan to use $300 million of ARP funds as bait to lure contractors, vendors and all the politically well-connected INsiders into her fundraisers, her vision of a new GMH is flawed from the start for many reasons, but the two main ones are location and her dependence on pork barrel politics to get reelected.
• Bad location: Her intention to build a new GMH in Mangilao is doomed from the start from a logistics and infrastructure point of view. The site located away from the major population centers also has access problems – one road in Route 10 (a bad road in the best of times) that will require tens of millions of dollars to address.
The bad location will strip the new hospital of vital medical support of Naval Hospital Guam and Guam Regional Medical City. With the exception of American Medical Clinic, the majority of doctors' offices and clinics are in Tamuning, close to the existing GMH, and there will be a lot of opposition by doctors who have invested millions of dollars building those clinics that are a vital part of our total public health care system to relocate closer to a hospital built at the University of Guam.
The water and power infrastructure in the area is also bad, as any resident in the area can attest, also requiring tens of millions of dollars to address.
• Pork barrel politics: Even if everything goes smoothly, it will be three to five years before construction of a new hospital will begin. But the governor is ignoring practical reality in favor of “political leverage” with her plan to set aside $300 million of the American Rescue Plan funds as a down payment on the construction of a new hospital.
The practical reality is that there are other ways to finance a new hospital; there are no other ways to fund programs to help our people who are still suffering the economic impacts of a pandemic that shut down our economy and still has 20,000-plus unemployed.
The governor has not shown the “maturity” to be able to handle the ARP funds for the benefit of the people, as shown with her administration's preference for awarding CARES Act funds to political supporters without bids, and in some cases, without even signed contracts. Her actions setting aside more than half of the ARP funds meant to help our people at risk for the type of political abuse we saw with the Simon Sanchez High School reconstruction contracts during the Calvo/Tenorio administration
Setting aside that amount of money for political reasons shows her contempt and disdain for the thousands of people who spent the night in their cars hoping for a little help to deal with the very real problems they face in the here and now as the social safety net becomes unraveled with the end of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the resumption of evictions and foreclosures, and the reduction of SNAP benefits.
Guam’s economy is still in a free-fall collapse as the business community deals with the endless stream of edicts coming out of Adelup that are killing more small businesses every day. In the meantime, pork is still being dispensed as we saw with the pandemic emergency contract for golf carts. And right now, our people are praying they will get at least $800 out of the $556 million sitting in Adelup’s bank accounts.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a resident of Santa Rita-Sumai.