Editor's note: Pilar O. Pangelinan, a professor at Guam Community College, submitted comments from her payroll accounting students in reaction to the story "Adelup: Goal is unemployment program in 2 to 3 years" published in The Guam Daily Post on March 11.
This is the first installment of the students' comments.
Question: After reading the article from The Guam Daily Post dated March 11, what do you think about Guam having an unemployment program?
Steven Alizon: I think this is a step in the right direction for the people of Guam. This is something that can be very scarce to our island as we have been loaned a ton of money just for this trial and error of (pandemic unemployment assistance) when the pandemic first hit Guam.
Lately, there has been an increase, and not to say in the beginning of the PUA program, of fraudulent activities. This will also be a big concern in our society especially if the funds for our unemployment program may or may not be coming from the hard-earned money of Guam's workers. On another note, Guam's system needs to be sharpened in identifying people who really are eligible. Some people who are curious or just file because they need to be denied if they report their earnings and hours and the system needs to be able deny those who really don't qualify.
Lastly, this will benefit our people who cannot get jobs but it should only go to a true extent of having people get back on their own feet and get jobs. This shouldn't be a lifelong benefit as it is unfair, everyone has a starting point and I feel like people who use PUA should find it. As someone who has been on PUA since last year, I recently stopped because I didn't like the feeling of earning easy money. I wanted my hard work to be recognized (by being paid for it) so I went out and got an amazing full-time job. It wasn't easy as I have been applying constantly and getting denied but eventually things will come about. Patience will reward those over time, when they truly work for what they want.
Kimberly Marie Balmores: It would be nice to have an unemployment program for Guam to secure the safety of our residents who lost their jobs due to unforeseen circumstances, as long as the amount given to them is reasonable. The program would help with a lot of our people, but if the amount being received is higher than the amount being earned by a majority of the workers many would be abusing the program. A strict and thorough application process must be put into place in order for people not to abuse the program like what had happened recently with PUA.
Jessica Blas: I believe an unemployment program for Guam would be another good assistance to help the people. Aside from welfare or (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) there may be some people who really just need temporary cash assistance due to unexpected loss of employment. The good thing about the unemployment program, it would help provide cash assistance based on an individual's previous income, and not based on the standards of household size. Of course, like any other assistance, as long as there are guidelines and requirements set to deter fraud or misuse, then it would be a positive thing.
Alisha Candoleta: I am against the unemployment program. First of all, there's already fraud with the current unemployment program and other issues like employees not reporting into work when being called and taking advantage of the money. If they were more strict about who qualifies and the requirements then maybe I would reconsider. Also, the employee that recently got arrested for fraud - that's a lot of money lost. I feel like people won’t make the initiative as much if they knew they had that to rely on.