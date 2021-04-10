Editor's note: Pilar O. Pangelinan, a professor at Guam Community College, submitted comments from her payroll accounting students in reaction to the story "Adelup: Goal is unemployment program in 2 to 3 years" published in The Guam Daily Post on March 11.
This is the second installment of the students' comments.
Caila Cortez: An unemployment program for Guam should really be taken under consideration. Due to the global pandemic, 30,000 Guamanians were left either jobless or with reduced hours. In addition to this, since the tourism industry is no longer flourishing it is increasingly difficult to find a job. Therefore, an unemployment program would ensure some sort of stability and will provide peace of mind in the community. Hopefully, with the right local law established, Guam can earn a sufficient amount of funds during the phase-in period to make this possible.
Leah Irish Datu: Having an unemployment program is a great idea. Due to current situations many people on our island lost their jobs or have reduced hours. It will benefit many people that are trying to pay their bills and provide for their families.
Cecile Katrina Escalona: This a great idea. The states have been implementing unemployment benefits for a long time, and it should work here in Guam as well. The question is: What will be the rules and regulations for it to be successful? They should base it on research on how it is going to work on our island. It should also be executed and appropriately managed. As we all know, transparency is always a problem with the government of Guam.
Cristian Flora: It's good because the unemployment program has many benefits. There is a lot of stress in our society, because of low financial conditions and the virus. This unemployment program can provide significant help in these times of unemployment, and people can also search for a job with some money, and they will not stress because their future is secured.
McEllie Garcia: Yes, Guam should create a local unemployment program. If it were not for the federal government supplying funds for Guam during the pandemic, thousands of people would have suffered financially. Even today, citizens of Guam are reliant on the federal government to survive these times. Though many disagree on an unemployment program because of additional taxes deducted from their paychecks, the end result will benefit many people who are in different circumstance. In addition, Guam can provide local funds in the event of another natural disaster or pandemic.
Allyssa Lapid: Having an unemployment program in Guam during this pandemic is great and helpful in people’s lives because it can help in their expenses. If Guam continues this program, in two to three years people will choose to stay unemployed or work reduced hours. For example, in these past few months I saw a lot of job postings and some companies back in their normal hours. However, the number of unemployed is still increasing. Also if this continues, Guam will remain in its lowest economy especially if there’s no tourists.
Dianna Larimer: I have mixed feelings about Guam having unemployment insurance. For one, it would be good for those being laid off to have some type of income while they look for their next job. On the other hand, this additional expense imposed on businesses may have an adverse effect. Businesses will need to find the financial means to cover this additional expense by either hiring fewer workers, cutting benefits (such as insurance), or by increasing their prices. If an unemployment plan was to be implemented, I feel that the government should wait a few years to allow already struggling businesses to recover.
Desarie Mallari: It is right to have an unemployment program on Guam because I learned in my economics class that under the Social Security Act of 1935, cash transfers must be made to those who lose their jobs and are actively seeking employment. This pandemic was not in any way anticipated, so families are suffering from financial loss as we continue to pay bills. I think that there is nothing wrong with providing financial assistance as long as there is an almost foolproof plan that ensures this program is not abused. There must be enough people handling cash transfers and verifying authenticity of claims.
Roaquin Paul Mendiola: It’s a good thing, but in the first half of this becoming an operational system for Guam, there will be people who find loopholes and take money. I can see why there is the need to have phases before the program becomes operational at its max. There is going to be money borrowed as always from the U.S. government. I just hope this doesn’t have a backfire for the government of Guam.
Esther Rebecca Muna: An unemployment program for Guam is a step in the right direction, but the implementation is what I am worried about. To be able to fully fund our own unemployment trust, the state taxes we would need to pay would be something that I don’t see many island residents loving. Getting our local community and workforce more comfortable with the idea is my concern. The idea of an unemployment program for Guam is great, especially with the pandemic showing us how fragile our job market is.
Nora Puliafico: Guam should have an unemployment program because of these reasons, during the pandemic, help for people that suddenly lost their jobs or got smaller paychecks was delayed due to not having an unemployment program prior to COVID-19. This affected mostly the families that were living from paycheck to paycheck, but if it was already an established program before this pandemic, help would’ve been out sooner. That is why I support having an unemployment program.
Kiana Marie Rivera: Having an unemployment program is necessary because it left lots of people on Guam struggling and jobless, which no one was prepared for. I think a little assistance from the unemployment would help.
Krystel Elaine Tahimik: It took time to contemplate whether I'm for it or against it. From the textbook, The Social Security Act of 1935 ordered that all states establish an unemployment insurance or program for eligible laborers. The question that comes to mind is, if Guam is going to establish an unemployment program permanently, how is it going to be funded? The unemployment programs in the states are funded by state income taxes. But what will it be for Guam? When I read the article, I think eligible workers of Guam also deserve this aid with proper planning, qualifications, determination and local law in place.