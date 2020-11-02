When you vote for senators and Guam Education Board members, besides the poor test scores, please consider:
- Teachers spend way too much of their educational time on disruptive students.
- We don't properly compensate our teachers, and therefore, can't retain or attract enough to fill all the vacancies.
- Students shouldn't have to play or sit where dogs pee and poo.
- We have to keep J.P. Torres Success Academy open because GDOE has failed these students.
- 1,200 students and staff at Benavente Middle School get soaking wet every day it rains.
- Recess consists of students just hanging around because playgrounds are in such disrepair or are nonexistent.
- Teachers spend a great deal of their own money during the school year to provide basic supplies for their classrooms.
- Too many of our students are being taught by school aides, substitutes with no college degrees, or are being housed in the cafeteria because the schools don't have enough of either.
- Teachers have done amazing deeds for their schools but have seldom been recognized.
- Schools have to rely too much on Parent Teacher Organizations, military and local volunteers to address basic campus needs.
Note: After several lectures from teachers about my take that students mostly put themselves in the position to need J.P. Torres Success Academy, I've been mostly convinced that it is because GDOE did not provide for their basic education, so students should not be punished by closing J.P. Torres.
This letter could have been written by a disgruntled employee, someone who is never satisfied, or a concerned grandparent.
Gary Kuper is a Benavente Middle School team member.