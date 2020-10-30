With Election Day looming just several days away, we all have to decide how we want our educational system to move forward. With the Legislature continually reducing or failing to provide the Guam Department of Education what they request, we have to wonder why.
The two possibilities I consider are either the governor and the senators fail to see the importance of a good education for our children and our island, or they feel GDOE is given a significant allotment. And, GDOE should do better by it.
The first standard of success for GDOE should be measured in how much our students learn. All the other stuff they tout (except for safety issues) is just chaff designed to give the impression that we are moving forward.
With about 80% of our graduates failing both the military ASVAB test and the police exam, and the ACT/Aspire test showing our students are about two years behind in most subjects, I say we have a big problem.
I question why GDOE pays to have our elementary and middle schools accredited when we can't afford to buy books; why GDOE wants to convert an elementary school into a middle school to move students closer to home when we can't hire qualified teachers; why we spend to help some super seniors graduate when we can't solve the problem of some students who routinely disrupt the classrooms. And the list goes on.
On the other hand, if the senators won't direct funding to areas they feel would help improve education, they are just as culpable.
I guess the true question is: Is education on our minds when we fill out our ballots to vote for senators and Guam Education Board members. If not, then who is the most to blame?
Gary Kuper is a Benavente Middle School PTO team member