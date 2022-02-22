“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” – unknown.
In a recent zoom meeting, the Guam Department of Education reported to the Guam Education Board that the proficiency levels of our high school students are below 50% in English, math, and science – it is much worse for our middle school students.
But, instead of re-allocating resources to help the students, GDOE is planning for their failure.
While GDOE knows how many students are falling behind in the credits they will need to graduate, they are not doing enough to help them stay current with their grade levels. Plus, they may not be providing a summer school program to help the students catch up. This will only mean that most of these students will become 19-, 20-, or 21-year-old high school students. This is not a good prospect when most freshmen are only about 14 years old.
However, what GDOE is doing is building another "credit recovery" facility at Simon Sanchez High School. This will probably cost more than most summer school programs combined for the next 30 years.
In essence, GDOE is planning for more students to fail for many years to come, and giving them a taxpayer bailout when they do.
GDOE should inject the "ounce of prevention" and give the students the best opportunity to graduate in four years by providing them with certified teachers, books, and safe schools.
Let it be known to future high schoolers that the credit recovery program will end in four years. This will be long enough to give the current high school students the chance to graduate. And then, after providing them the tools they need, hold the next high school students responsible for their own successes.
Finally, in four years, turn JP Torres back into an "alternative school" so all students and teachers might have an easier time with education.
I’ve been berated by teachers who claim I don’t understand what these students have gone through. But I believe GDOE should spend the money to fix the problems with GDOE that cause students to need the credit recovery classes instead of spending the money on them after it might be too late.
Everybody should be given a second chance, but that’s only after everybody else has been given a good first chance. Credit recovery schools are not even fair to all students, since only a relative few students get accepted into the program.
How bad is it at GDOE when even being a "super senior" isn’t good enough to get the students to graduate?
Gary Kuper is a parent in the public school system