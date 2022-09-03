This Labor Day is a meaningful one as we celebrate many achievements in the past year, and we have each and every working individual and contributing member of society to thank for these triumphs, even in the face of adversities.
The unemployment rate fell to 5.1%, the lowest it’s been since the start of the pandemic. While we still have more work to do to bring that rate down even further, I think we can all agree that achieving this rate — from a peak of 19.4% at the height of the pandemic — is quite impressive, given the hurdles we continue to face, and as tourism, our number one economic driver, has not yet fully recovered.
In July, we held one of the largest job expos with the governor’s islandwide job fair, connecting over 2,000 job seekers with nearly 90 employers, resulting in hundreds of jobs being offered and filled.
The Guam Department of Labor has approved over $8.5 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance waivers so far, after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero successfully lobbied for the relaxation of these waivers in Washington, D.C. Without these actions, the preexisting guidelines would have only allowed for an approval rate of 10% compared to the more than 90% approval rate we are seeing today.
These waivers are helping people — who were unemployed during the pandemic — keep cash in their pockets for necessities like food, gas, rent, utilities, and medical bills. It keeps them afloat while they look for jobs or to improve their livelihoods. We still have hundreds more to review.
This administration’s pumping out of federal funds through the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan helped to mitigate job losses, shuttering of businesses, and high inflation rates. GDOL administered one of the largest programs to help people offset the sudden loss of income, and we did this in record time.
The PUA program infused $808 million back into our economy and kept many people out of extreme poverty. This is the single largest relief payout in Guam’s history.
In addition to these gargantuan efforts, we have the military realignment and construction projects to thank for helping to sustain our economy throughout the two years the pandemic pulled the rug from under us.
While tourism came to a screeching halt, construction projects, on and off base, kept us afloat. And with this boom in construction came another milestone: seeing a record 3,000 H-2B workers on island. The last time we had this many H-2B workers in Guam was in 1995, and that number is still projected to increase within the next couple of years.
Now that much of the work for the PUA program has been completed and we are seeing other efforts at GDOL paying off, as a director, I am so excited to shift the focus of our agency to having more successful partnerships in boot camp trainings leading to job placements, and to other programs like career training, outreach, workshops, apprenticeship, youth employment and Job Corps, getting people certified, and other initiatives that will get our people employed and reduce our reliance on foreign labor and federal subsidies.
I list all these accomplishments because I am proud of all we have achieved in the last year. This Labor Day, I especially want to recognize the men and women of the Guam Department of Labor because they contributed to our department’s success. Each and every one of our employees have the passion and drive to ensure our mission of improving and promoting working conditions and lives of the working class and job seekers are always met. And for that I cannot thank them enough.
I want to wish everyone in Guam a Happy Labor Day!
David Dell’Isola is the director of the Guam Department of Labor. He also previously served as GDOL's director from 1998 to 2002 and as the director of the Agency for Human Resource Development from 2007 to 2011.