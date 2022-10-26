We have reached many milestones and witnessed plenty of success stories at the Guam Department of Labor during my current tenure, but I will be the first to admit that we need to change the way we do business at the American Job Center. We are always looking for room to improve.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero committed herself, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, and her administration to solving old problems in new ways. With her leadership and the help of the lieutenant governor, we work to keep that promise every day.
The American Job Center has been operating the same way for the last 30 years. The way people look for work and companies hire has changed and we need to change with it.
With that in mind, we are revamping our operations to meet current demands, starting with expanding services to be more community-oriented. We will double our efforts and also partner with educational institutions to increase opportunities for the youth population to include those with disabilities.
The need to expand services became even more evident after seeing over 2,000 job seekers and close to 90 employers attend the governor's islandwide job fair in July. Although the availability of work is important, suitability is key to long-term employment. We don’t just want to help people find a job, we want to "upskill" individuals into better-paying jobs, all at no expense to them.
Casting a wider net
One plan of action to achieve this is by casting a wider net of stakeholder partnerships with both private sector companies and government agencies. Through these partnerships, we can bolster candidates’ skills to make them more employable. Training, apprenticeship, internships – these are a few of GDOL’s strengths.
But not all companies can afford to provide training to new hires. Oftentimes, and especially in entry-level jobs, once a new person has submitted the required documents for employment, they are sent straight to work and learn as they go.
One program that can help overcome these challenges is the Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program or GRAP. It’s a great program with a track record of success for employers and employees alike. In the last four years, through GRAP, $17 million in tax credits have gone to local businesses toward the salaries of apprentices who are trained into positions they may otherwise not qualify for.
On a yearly average, over 250 apprentices benefit from GRAP through more than 15 employers, with those numbers trending upward. In fact, in the last four years, we have successfully graduated over 700 people, issuing them nationally recognized journeyman certificates!
Other partially or fully subsidized programs available are the Work Experience Program, On-the-Job Training Program, Senior Community Service Employment Program and Job Corps, which is geared toward youth.
The AJC is your community resource for businesses, and we are available to assist with company- or industry-specific job fairs, whether at the AJC conference room or at your place of business. Now that the dust has settled with the move of the AJC from the Bell Tower in Anigua to the GCIC Building in Hagåtña, where all our offices are now located, we can operate more efficiently.
Some of the upgrades to the AJC included in the relocation are a more modernized layout, and the availability of a Computer Resource Center. The AJC is also available for companies and government agencies to utilize for training or videoconferencing free of charge.
We want to ride on the success of the governor’s islandwide job fair and ensure that the unemployed or underemployed are better aware of the opportunities available to them. This is a top priority as we shift toward spending more federal dollars on "upskilling" people into more meaningful careers.
All of the plans I have outlined above will translate into lasting jobs and contribute to a lower unemployment rate, which has seen a steady decrease in the last year.
This is just a glimpse into our forward-thinking vision with a new outlook on the horizon. Changes are coming and I want people to be aware of the boost in employment and training opportunities available to them. But this kind of movement depends upon public participation – we can only be as good as the employers and job seekers who utilize our service. Make us a part of your employment solutions.
Our success is your success!
David Dell’Isola is the director of the Guam Department of Labor.