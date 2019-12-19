GEB must stayed focused on its core mission

A month or so back, one military recruiter told me that only between 15% to 20% of the students who take the ASVAB test, pass the test. Then recently, the chief of police stated that of the first 100 police applicants they tested only 20% passed the police exam.
These are incredibly low numbers.
Now add the poor ACT/Aspire results, along with the historically high number of students who start at UOG but first have to take remedial classes in both English and math, and the dropout rates, and we can come to a soft conclusion that our public school system is only producing about 20%-30% of the graduates who are ready for the workforce or college.
Except for riots at several high schools and a brief discussion on the state of the education address, GEB taking back high school sports seems to be the only thing in education that has kept our attention for the better part of this year.
I suspect the issues I bring up will be but a fleeting blurb on the list of our problems. Most of us are too consumed with paying the bills to get involved in our children’s education.
I’m not saying that GDOE can’t successfully run high school sports as good as the IIAAG, I’m just asking: why take on the additional workload? But…
The John F. Kennedy High School soccer team seems to have lost out on an undefeated regular season because their soccer field borders were faded. The Benavente Middle School soccer coach had to cut his own grass before the game.
Middle school gyms are hot and dimly lit and probably don’t meet standards for play. A middle school soccer coach chose to suspend play and take a loss rather than keep his team in a hostile environment. Too many games are played with only one referee. If the Guam Education Board wants to fix sports, start with the middle schools — you already control that.
I would have preferred that the GEB stayed focused on its core mission and spend all this time and energy addressing the problems with lack of books, lack of teachers, discipline problems, and unhealthy facilities. But, since this is set in stone, could Mr. Garrido also take over middle school sports to make it much better. He does have some good ideas.
One glaring problem the GEB could be addressing is the issue where one high school has its cafeteria packed with students whose teachers have called out for one reason or another and there are not enough substitute teachers or school aides to keep the students in their own classrooms.
I fully recognize that our GDOE central office members work incredibly hard and are attacking many problems on many different levels, but there is a saying: work smarter, not harder.
Their direction should be to get back to basics: give every student a book for every class, a teacher who is not being burnt out by the system, and a safe and healthy place to learn. Slow down with accreditation and SBG, and have everybody focus on test score improvement. Remove the students who sometimes take up 50% of the teacher’s time (because of discipline issues) but end up at the lower 20% of the test scores. JP Torres Alternative School would relieve many teachers of these problem students.
And, it's unhealthy that about 600 students and staff at BMS have to run over half the distance of a football field to get to class in the rain!
Many of the movers and shakers in the community and government send their kids to private schools and probably don’t give public education much thought. But, they all should because this is where a majority of the work force comes from.
GovGuam has many plans to build the economy in banking and other areas that would require a skilled workforce. But they don’t seem to be doing enough to build the educated workforce on which that new economy is to be built.
Only 20% of our graduates seem to be ready for it.
Gary Kuper, Benavente Middle School Parent Teacher Organization Member