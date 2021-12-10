At the Zoom roundtable led by Sen. Nelson the other day, I reminded the panel of the critical importance of the CT value used in PCR testing. PCR testing and the case numbers generated based on it have been the absolute gauge dictating and driving the entire range of emergency health mandates during the last 18 months. Therefore, any reasonable nonpartisan citizen would be highly interested to know how fairly this test is being administered compared to the rest of the country.
A molecular test known as real-time polymerase chain reaction looks for any genetic material (nucleic acids) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in respiratory samples. RT-PCR is touted as the “gold standard” for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic testing in the U.S. because it has the highest sensitivity among known tests for this novel infection. The cycle threshold is a property of the PCR test that indicates how much virus an infected person harbors. Standard PCR tests identify SARS-CoV-2 infection by amplifying this viral load through several cycles of amplification (doubling each time) to produce a detectable amount of RNA. The CT value, therefore, is the number of cycles necessary to detect a virus. If a positive signal isn’t seen after so many cycles, the test is negative. Using testing kits set at abnormally high sensitivity CT values would be scientifically meaningless.
According to Public Health England, "a single CT value in the absence of clinical context cannot be relied upon for decision making about a person's infectivity."
According to Marie L. Landry, M.D., director, Clinical Virology Laboratory, Yale New Haven Hospital, a pretty authoritative source, "Your Coronavirus Test is Positive Maybe It Shouldn’t Be." Her perspective was published in The New York Times, Aug. 29, 2020. She lists several misgivings about PCR tests that diagnose large numbers of people carrying insignificant amounts of virus:
• Most are not likely to be contagious. If CT >33, virus cannot be grown in culture.
• A cycle threshold >35 is too sensitive.
• A more reasonable cutoff is CT 30-35 or even CT <30.
• In New York state lab, 50% of recent positives had CT >35.
• In Massachusetts, 85-90% of positives had CT >30.
• CT value is never included in the results sent to clinicians, preventing quantitative comparisons that are more in line with "science" or scientific analysis.
She goes on to warn about "borderline positive" cases where samples come back with the "positive" tag with a CT >40-44.9. She says: "borderline positive is most likely due to recent past infection, but rarely could be a very early infection, or a false positive." Wow, basically, when a county or a state selects testing kits set at very high CT values such as above 40, you are by definition inviting a higher likelihood of false positives. That makes ample sense because when a sample gets amplified excessively, you are bound to find a raft out of a splinter.
She is not alone. According to Tennessee Department of Health, most RT-PCR tests use CT cutoffs of 35-40 cycles, so any sample with a CT value below the cutoff would be considered a true positive. The converse would mean that any sample over the cutoff would be prone to an overexaggerated positive result.
I think I made my point abundantly clear. It's now time to ask ourselves: Have we been the source of our own self-harm by using testing kits that are way out of left or right field? It only makes sense to debate a foul ball that falls within inches of the line. Are we not wasting our precious public resources and mental bandwidth debating "positive" foul balls that clearly flew out of sight by relying on an umpire who needs a different set of eyeglasses?
What good is a baseball game without a fair referee with solid vision whose decisions we all can agree on? What makes America special, in my humble view, is our collective insistence on keeping the playing field leveled. It is in no one's interest to continue to use a methodology that leaves a gaping hole for proven errors, repeatedly. According to the Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson at the roundtable, Guam has been using kits set at CT value of 44.
Sammy Ahn is a father of two Junior ROTC cadets at Southern High School.