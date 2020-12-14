Quarantine of travelers is not justified. Not in terms of preventing the spread, but for the amount of money to contract for many rooms with the hotel. It would be more cost-effective to implement rapid testing procedures at the airport for arrival of passengers. Also, the money for the hotel rooms can be spent to purchase rapid testing equipment for community testing.
Where is the government of Guam going to get the funding to continue the quarantine of arriving passengers? The local appropriations for this year are impacted by the loss of revenues and agencies will be submitting additional funding requests to meet their budget shortfalls.
Please discontinue the government quarantine for travelers and use the funds for other community needs. There are immediate needs in the community, so put the money where our community will need it the most.
Frank Lizama is a resident of Tamuning.