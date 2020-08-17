Editor's note: Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued this statement in response to the Guam Chamber of Commerce statement on Saturday.
I declared Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 to save lives now and protect livelihoods in the long run. Though we can rebuild our economy after a short time in PCOR1, no one will shop in our stores or stay in our hotels if doing so will likely infect them with COVID-19. If our community is sick, we will have nothing more than a sick economy.
Unfortunately, the Guam Chamber of Commerce's statements are based on the wrong data. While it is true that our test positivity rate over the life of this pandemic is 1.8%, over the past seven days alone, Guam's test positivity rate for COVID-19 has nearly doubled from 1.8% to 3.2%.
In just this month, we confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19. This alone represents 29% of our confirmed cases since March – evidence that we are worse off than the beginning of our pandemic. Of greater concern is Guam's hospitalization rate for COVID-19. While our hospitalization rate remained stable at just two to three a couple of weeks ago, it stands at 11 today.
We live in a small community. When a business closes, odds are I know the family who owned it. I likely ate there or shopped there myself. I spent years trying to help small businesses thrive, now I am doing everything I can to save lives. We must do all we can to make our island healthy again.
Our economy cannot be built by sacrificing the health of our community. We lost five innocent people to this virus. We are acting immediately so five more people don't pay that price. Now is not the time to divide our island – now is the time to unite and fight together. I ask the Chamber to heed this call.
Lou Leon Guerrero is the governor of Guam.