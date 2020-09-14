As we start Week 3 of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 – and with some places, it is actually Week 4 – I start to wonder when the governor says this is about public health and safety.
We have had 15 suicides since June. I believe there was another one four days ago, however that was reported as a COVID-19-related death.
We can no longer purchase nonessential items from any store, but who makes that list of nonessential items? Was it a panel of experts that included health officials or a physiologist?
We have citizens of Guam who are in deep depression, yet we allow alcohol to be considered essential, which actually is a depressant.
When I bring flowers and a Hallmark card home to my fiancée, it brightens up her day and actually goes on for a week or so when she sees her bouquet of flowers. I truly believe that plants and flowers should be considered essential items. So who in this panel decided what is considered essential?!
I can't even buy items needed for projects to give my child a proper education. You can't purchase arts and crafts to keep your child busy throughout the day.
Governor, who did you select to say what is essential and what is not? Why is The Home Depot open and the local craft store is not? When there are fewer stores open to shop for our basic needs, it only creates more lines and more people in contact with each other, causing the spread of this virus even more.
Governor, you need to reconsider what is essential – in fact you really need to just open up businesses altogether!