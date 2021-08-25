I am dismayed over the governor’s last mandate which forces people to get vaccinated.
Mandating people to do all she wants beyond the individual’s rights is very wrong.
Lou, you are only elected to govern, not to force people to do what is unconscionable for them.
Have you forgotten the inalienable rights of our people?
Gov. Lou, please rescind your unreasonable mandate.
We are angry about your abuse of power, but we still love you and are praying for you – asking God our Father to guide you in governing our people. We know you have a very challenging and sometimes painful job to help save the lives of the people of Guam. We don’t envy your position.
However, there are many unknowns about this man-made virus and the power that wants the world, one government is at hand! Let’s not all be sheep to be led into the slaughterhouse!
Let us all pray and do penance to save our children from this spiritual destruction!
Carmen Artero Kasperbauer is a retired registered nurse and former Guam senator.