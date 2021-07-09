In the ongoing community focus on medical malpractice, it is unfortunate that tweaking the very policy that opened the local door to private investment in medical facilities and specialty medical care is seen as the way to resolve residual grievances for rare actual malpractice.
Passed over, apparently, are other public processes that would result in justice (minus jury awards for pain and suffering) such as hospital-based peer review for quality assurance (with the ultimate penalty of losing hospital privileges), flagging of substandard medical care by the medical examiner, and timely review of claims by the medical licensure board. Of course, that assumes objective findings by professionals with integrity. Perhaps senators have already rejected these for good reasons. History shows misuse of these tools to exact political retribution or insulate personal favorites. How can public processes be improved?
Another is utilization review by insurance companies. This process examines every claim for payment, and routinely rejects many for lack of documentation or other commercial reason. Can these processes be required to report suspected standard of care violations?
Anyone who remembers the 1980s will recall the heyday of off-island referrals, almost exclusive local dependence on Guam Memorial Hospital, Public Health clinics, off-island affiliates FHP and the SDA clinic, few local private clinics, and the luxury of GovGuam health insurance or MIP. Lawyers and banks snapped up properties sold to cover medical care elsewhere. A universal health care bill failed to gain enough legislative support. After the current malpractice mediation law was enacted, investment in diagnostic centers and clinics blossomed, as medical professionals hurried to fill standard of care opportunities neglected by our government. In fact, GMH continued to dawdle, since our needs were addressed by private providers. One can only recall GMH’s sad history of maintaining adequate X-ray and later-generation imaging equipment and the spectacular success of Guam Radiology Clinic.
Perhaps my main point should be, that because the government of Guam directly operates the largest portion of the health sector on Guam, it should aggressively use its considerable regulatory and market power for public benefit. It licenses all health professionals and facilities, it operates GMH, Behavioral Health and Wellness and Public Health’s clinics, it administers Medicaid and Medically Indigent Program funds, garnishes tax returns for unpaid GMH bills, offers tax incentives for investment in scarce facilities, and, perhaps most importantly, negotiates and purchases group insurance for its employees, retirees and their family members.
Just as the Legislature has inserted mandatory mediation before medical claims in court, can the government create a medical malpractice insurance pool, complete with fees, review processes, filing of results with the licensure office for their action and statutory limits to financial liability, as a preliminary stage to mediation and judicial relief? Can it negotiate and implement functionally identical procedures that will make Guam professionals eligible to participate in a larger (eg. Hawaii’s) malpractice insurance market? Can it insulate medical professionals from lawsuits arising from faithful performance of peer review and licensure sanctions? Can it require access to one’s own complete medical records? Others have requested systemwide improvements as simple as staffing the licensure office and a standard informed consent requirement. All these and more are within our government’s power to craft and implement.
Will our government finally implement universal health insurance by eliminating the distinction between full- and part-time employees? Can it make more efficient and effective its own spending for patients eligible for health care expense assistance? Can it help make more efficient and effective the private health care sector beyond its direct control?
The government of Guam is designed to address our common needs. That includes access to health care and access to justice. Elected officials and their professional staff can advance both, without reducing one or the other. Besides, the governor could still veto Bill 112 for any reason, stated or not.
Darryl A. Borja Taggerty is a resident of Tamuning.