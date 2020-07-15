Over the past four months, global activity slowed. COVID-19 has brought Guam to its knees, stranded one of America’s mightiest aircraft carriers in our waters, and forced the world’s churches to shutter their doors.
Many businesses are still closed and may never open again. Many emotionally devastated small business workers have lost their jobs. Too many people are now relying on the government of Guam to do the right things.
The COVID-19 pandemic has many dark sides. But just maybe, the virus has forced some of us to speak more sweetly and love more deeply. As our leaders in Washington, D.C., have proven, government incompetence is not sustainable in the face of an existential threat. During this pandemic, bottom-up accountability approaches are essential in ensuring basic service delivery and reasonable outcomes. In the face of the virus, GovGuam corruption, nepotism and malfeasance must be replaced by a new normal.
GovGuam corruption has had many dark sides. It is embodied in the stubbornly bloated, plethoric local government payroll filled with nonessential employees. During the recent government budget hearings, no successful legislation for government payroll reductions or taxpayer relief was seen. To the shame of current Guam leaders, GovGuam's corruption is operationally manifested by the continuous public safety, education and community health service shortfalls excused tiredly by a bankrupt local government treasury.
On the eve of the Guam election, we again bear witness to GovGuam's failure to fix the medical nightmare that is the physical environment of Simon Sanchez High School. As violent crime runs rampant in our village streets, public safety officers pay the price for GovGuam's failure to timely fund a strong justice system.
Then there is the doomed Guam Memorial Hospital. Despite serving valiantly as our island's coronavirus hospital, the current hospital leadership appears committed to abandoning it and building a new hospital in the next five years. Until then, Guam's sick children will have to be happy with the crumbling concrete ceilings, leaky air-conditioning units, and chronic operational threats to patient welfare that Guam's senators and governor have thus far funded.
Throughout this election season, GMH has been unable to correct long-standing safety violations that threaten the lives of patients and hospital staff. Electrical panels remain outdated and dangerous; life-saving medical equipment remains unmaintained and underutilized, and nursing staff remains underpaid. Rather than a viral pandemic, what may kill us this year is GovGuam payroll politics.
GovGuam payroll politics is like the racist knee of an unapologetically old-school cop who will forever be linked to the broken neck of a complicated man who couldn’t or wouldn’t follow law and order instructions. All lives matter and too many disenfranchised people are dead, not from the virus, but because of the lack of effective attention being paid to the basic government functions of public safety, education, and health care. GovGuam politicians cheat their own people by screaming "Me first!" when the poor private sector worker says "I can't breathe."
As typhoon-resilient people, we are taught to avoid conflict, especially with our leaders. In turn, our island leaders must be actively making things better for everyone – rich or poor. Otherwise, they could and should lose their mandate to lead. The social contract of inafa'maolek is that our leaders earn our respect by working selflessly for the common good.
The government of Guam must downsize. Nonessential workers need to find real jobs that help Guam grow into a self-sufficient, non-welfare state. Reckless and nonproductive political excuses must stop. 'Paralysis of analysis' strategies must cease. Vicious GovGuam taxes on food and medicine must be abolished.
Our island is at a crossroads – politically, economically and socially. The roads we choose to take will not only determine what kind of island we live in, but also what kind of community we will bequeath to our children. We must make certain that the roads we take are the right ones.
Our virtue as a loving island society is being put to the test with this pandemic. To avoid financial ruin, the culturally dissonant selfishness of recent Guam politicians must be replaced by the generosity of CHamoru spirit that puts service before self. Old allegiances must be broken. Old prejudices must come down. And maybe – just maybe – we will finally give forgiveness that we have been denying and live like we were dying.