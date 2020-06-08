I, along with many employees of the government of Guam, both active and retiree status, was initially in support of Bill 255-35 (COR). This simple bill to allow "choice" of health insurance carriers became entangled with a plethora of superfluous amendments. It is no wonder that Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje pulled his bill from the session agenda this past Friday.
More so today than any other time, we have a growing demand for government intervention in health care.
We, the retirees and active employees of the government of Guam, are concerned about the soaring cost for health care and for health insurance, a problem Guam shares to some extent with most states and territories of the United States.
This problem is further compounded with the growing number of people who are uninsured for health care expenses – a problem that many on Guam face as well.
These two points have generated growing political support for broad reforms to solve these problems, and this political pressure is bringing government of Guam retirees, like myself, my mother and the many members of the Guam Association of Retired Persons, to a critical point.
We clearly do not have a personal "choice" in the selection of a health insurance company as we had previously enjoyed in the past many years. This freedom of choice to select was taken away from us by the past Legislature's action to cease and desist our option to choose among interested health insurance companies determined responsive to the bid process. We want back our choice option.
It is a huge responsibility to place on a few government of Guam employees to negotiate which company will eventually be selected to provide health insurance coverage to our many thousands of employees in all three branches of this government of Guam. I have personal knowledge of this strenuous responsibility as I, too, sat numerous times on the government of Guam's annual health care negotiation team prior to my retiring from GovGuam in July 2016.
The negotiation team did what they were required to do by law. There's no faulting them whatsoever! It's the lawmakers' responsibility to bring back choice! Friday's legislative session went awry. Setting choice options to the back burner seemed sabotage, so it seemed to the author, as he voiced disappointment of Bill 255's demise. Sen. Terlaje made the right move in withdrawing this bill.
A growing number of GovGuam retirees are very dissatisfied with their health care system. We support the repeal of current law and to bring back the structure that allows us choice once again. We once again ask Sen. "Pedo" Terlaje to reintroduce clean legislation that returns choice options to all GovGuam employees and retirees.
Political pressure is growing rapidly to control health care costs and to extend to our employees' choices among insurance coverage from more than one provider.
I am pretty much sure that both Republicans and Democrats agree on one priority: promoting consumer-informed choice is a right.
Some of us may think it means a choice of doctors or hospitals, while some of us view it as a choice of varying health plans. As a former negotiator for the annual GovGuam health negotiation team, it was always my hope that competition and consumer choice at many levels did meet the health insurance and health care needs of our GovGuam family when a choice was made available and, at the same time, resulted in affordable insurance premiums.
Almost 2,000 subscribers feel they are in a state of shouldering a heavy burden. This was made public in a petition to return to giving GovGuam members a choice. Whatever the case may be, growing dissatisfaction among us insured is mounting in increasing numbers.
Many GovGuam employees' queries for medical care do not get immediate answers locally as decisions are primarily made off island. We hear patients saying, "Empty promises (are) all we get."
Please, my dear senators: Return back to us our rights to choose our health insurer who will service our health needs; make us all happy again; please hear our voices.
Let's turn the clock back by restoring what used to be a winning proposition for all insurers and our GovGuam family. I ask for myself, for that of my mother, and most especially of our retirees: Return to us our right to informed choices once again.
Joseph Flores Artero-Cameron is a government of Guam retiree.