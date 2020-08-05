I was born in Taipei and still speak their native language. During this pandemic, the Taiwanese have done an excellent job with a population of more than 23 million people. There have been less than 10 deaths from COVID-19 and the majority of those infected with the disease have recovered.
Taiwan controlled its borders immediately and without hesitation. A travel advisory to its citizens was issued. Travel was contained. Local officials worked with multiple agencies, both governmentally and privately, with no “special monetary interest,” except for the wellness of the people during this pandemic.
Additionally, Taiwan has calmed the panic of lack of supplies by increasing its production of masks, and other items, which were distributed to its citizens. The items made were not sold back to the government at an extreme increase in price. Taiwan clinics and physicians did not ask the government of Taiwan for millions of dollars during the pandemic; instead, the national health care system worked with private physicians without any consideration of monetary return to their clinics. This was admirable.
Taiwan never had a true lockdown. We did, which is fine for two to three weeks; however, that said, the forced quarantine of people has taken its toll.
I am sure our people were probably willing to sacrifice their freedom and convenience for saving lives, but there is a critical factor that has to be considered, and that is quarantine fatigue. It is real.
As we lock up thousands of people on Guam, we forget that human nature will cause us to want to rebel and break out. The thought, by human nature, that after quarantine one is free and we may forget the routine of wearing a mask, practicing hand hygiene, and social distancing. Additionally, a majority of the people under quarantine are not infectious, and the cost and negative ill effects will add up over time, which we may have yet to realize.
We have to learn to live with this virus, and that is what Taiwan has done. The people have learned to live with good personal hygiene, social distancing and mask-wearing, which many of us on Guam are already doing. What I am afraid of is the thousands who are quarantined against their will without any symptoms will have quarantine fatigue to which the ramifications of human nature would become counterproductive.
That said, with our increased testing capacity, we will definitely find more infections. We will have positive cases, and people will be ill; however, the key is the level of sickness. We need to protect those with co-morbidities for sure, and with the defenses I have mentioned.
I think we should test smarter. People from areas of high risk, and at the airport, hospitals and clinics as well as symptomatic patients need to be tested. Additionally, we must find a way to get out of our tailspin, and separate new infections from past infections.
We must continue to keep reminding people to maintain social distancing, to wear a mask in public and to practice good personal hygiene.
Our government must realize there is no magic “formula” or “algorithm” to use in policymaking. We must consider all variables affecting this pandemic.
I encourage our government to be more open to our people, to the media and to our medical community and not hide behind secretive meetings. The government of Guam must regain the trust of our people so that we can work together, contain the virus and open our island safely.
Dr. Thomas Shieh is board certified with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology; fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; and a resident of Tamuning.