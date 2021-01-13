Public officials from Texas, Hawaii, Vietnam, Myanmar and Japan have already gone to Hong Kong personally months ago to seek investors. We have over 30,000 unemployed people and it is very uncertain when the tourism industry will recover.
I feel that it should not take more than three months to issue a qualifying investor a qualifying certificate. This particular tax incentive has been law for more than 20 years.
Guam’s captive insurance laws are more than 20 years old but we only have three captive insurance businesses. To be a captive, you need a qualifying certificate. This is rather embarrassing but the Federated States of Micronesia enacted their captive insurance industry laws about three years ago and now has more than 25 Japan investor captives with total premiums as of last week deposited in two FSM banks amounting to $600 million.
It only takes three to five weeks after the date of application for a captive certificate to be issued in the FSM. They formed a Captive Insurance Council with council members including executives of major Japanese companies. The FSM now has one-fourth of the world’s Japanese captives and growing.
In Guam Regional Medical City's case, the 14-month wait for GRMC investors to get approved for tax incentives through the qualifying certificate program almost killed the project. There was absolutely no reason for it to take that long. Investors almost pulled out twice and Philippine banks financing the project threatened to pull out if the QC was not issued sooner.
Consider here the health care impact and economic impact of GRMC. Imagine if there was no GRMC the last eight months especially when Guam Memorial Hospital was over-capacity with patients.
Guam faces fierce, aggressive competition for foreign investments.
The laws do not need to be changed at all. The process, however, of how the government processes qualifying certificates needs to change. It’s in the best interest of the government and business if the application for a qualifying certificate took less than three months.
Peter Sgro is president of International Group Inc.