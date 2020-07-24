Lawmakers have prided themselves over the years for passing "balanced" budgets. However, this is never really the case when these budgets continue to include what are often referred to as "carry-over" provisions.
Carry-over provisions are specific items the Legislature appropriates in one fiscal year with the caveat that such appropriations will not expire even when the fiscal year ends. When this type of appropriation is made and the actual expenditure was not made in the fiscal year, it may be expended in the subsequent fiscal year or years.
This distorts the government’s cash flow and impacts obligations in years that were appropriately budgeted. They are often made for certain agencies and programs such as the University of Guam. The reasons for this practice vary, but largely stems from the notion that something can and should be paid for regardless of when it was intended.
The budget lawmakers approve should be based on realistic revenue projections. If those projections fall short, agency expenses should be adjusted accordingly and so should priorities.
Instead, with carry-overs, the government ends up in a continuous cycle of trying to catch up with its current obligations because current revenue is instead used to pay for past-year obligations.
This practice should stop. In the end, carry-over provisions are an effective means of circumventing any attempt to pass a balanced budget. A budget with carry-overs is really not a balanced budget at all.
Carlos Pangelinan is a resident of Barrigada.