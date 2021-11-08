In recent days, Sen. Clynt Ridgell, having oversight of the Guam Power Authority, released statements containing misinformation about the new Ukudu power plant. We are disappointed at his lack of knowledge and understanding of what it takes to provide reliable, resilient, clean energy at an affordable cost, but it will not stop us from our work to ensure Guam’s energy security. The mandate to achieve 50% renewable energy by 2035 and 100% by 2045 was set by the Guam Legislature. How we achieve the milestones should be left to industry professionals at the Guam Power Authority.
The new Ukudu power plant will save millions of dollars annually in avoided fuel costs, resulting in lower power bills. The new plant, coupled with the 25% renewable energy sources GPA is implementing, will reduce our annual fuel consumption by about 49 million gallons in 2025, reducing fuel costs by about $100 million a year.
This is great for our island economy because the $100 million can flow through other sectors of the local economy.
The fuel recovery rates, the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, in 2025 will be substantially lower than today’s rates. We project the current LEAC rate of 17 cents will drop to about 11 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025 when the Ukudu plant and solar farms are completed, assuming fuel oil prices at $100 per barrel. This drop in ratepayer fuel costs represents a 35% decrease in the largest portion of a ratepayer’s power bill. Total bills will drop 15%-20%. Furthermore, power bills would be substantially less susceptible to high and erratic fuel oil prices. By 2025, with the completion of the Ukudu plant and new solar farms, ratepayers will benefit from more affordable and stable energy cost.
In no uncertain terms, adequate energy generating capacity must be available to serve our island community. It is GPA’s mission to provide reliable, resilient energy to the community, come natural disasters, pandemics, or otherwise. Guam is thousands of miles from other energy grids, so GPA must have generation sources that are resilient. It would be an economic disaster and degrade our quality of life to depend on unreliable energy sources for our community, including the military.
Guam Power Authority has provided energy to our community for over 50 years and gained valuable experience in providing reliable and affordable energy. We have learned from the past when energy didn’t flow reliably to our customers. We’ve grown stronger and more resilient and work hard to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself. Let us not forget the load-shedding days in the early and late 1990s, and 2015.
Our customers are asking for reliable clean energy at an affordable cost, and we will deliver. The new Ukudu power plant is critical to our energy plan. The Ukudu plan and contract was approved by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and the Public Utilities Commission and has been shared and vetted with the community. This new sustainable plant is the anchor to achieve a cleaner environment, improved reliability, meet current and future energy needs, shift to clean renewable generation, reduce our rates, and mitigate the huge impact erratic and high fuel costs have on our community.
Within three years, the baseload power plant and renewable energy foundation necessary to achieve our energy goals will be built.
The new Ukudu power plant complies with the federal consent decree negotiated by GPA and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and enforced by the federal court. Guam has been noncompliant with U.S. EPA regulations since 2013. Compliance with the stipulated milestones avoids hundreds of millions of dollars of U.S. EPA penalties.
We must comply with the consent decree or suffer a fate like the island’s solid waste issue, which was placed under federal receivership due to lack of responsibility on our part.
The new Ukudu plant helps us achieve 50% renewable energy by 2030 by replacing the existing baseload plants.
Our current generators are 23-46 years old and stressed as they work with the 5% renewable energy sources today. They are incapable of working reliably with the renewable solar projects coming online, advancing us to the 25% renewable goal. Additionally, the Ukudu plant will be able to provide energy during storms and other natural disasters, including climate change impacts.
Guam’s energy demand will grow due to the expansion of the military presence, availability of affordable housing and commercial activity from new opportunities such as data centers. This is welcomed growth but requires adequate capacity for reliable energy. The new Ukudu power plant provides GPA with the capacity to meet current needs and future growth. Our existing, aged baseloads are old and are not adequate to meet the forecasted growth. Investments in Guam would be limited if there is no assurance that GPA has adequate energy capacity.
The new plant, coupled with 25% renewable energy sources, will reduce annual sulfur emissions by 1,898 times. GPA will no longer burn cheap dirty fuel, reducing emissions to less than 0.1% of the 2019 levels. The air quality for all of Guam, especially the Piti area, will significantly improve.
I ask every resident of Guam to support GPA as we work to complete the Ukudu plant and the renewable energy projects underway. Let’s work together, especially over the next few years to attain the goal of affordable, sustained energy prices. We are transitioning our island to clean, reliable, affordable energy but it requires us all to do our part to make it happen.
John M. Benavente is general manager of the Guam Power Authority.