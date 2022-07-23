Thank you for the opportunity to invite customers to attend the Guam Energy Office and Guam Power Authority’s Energy EXPO to be held Saturday, July 23, at the Micronesia Mall.
In addition to renewable energy and integration projects for improving GPA power system reliability, resiliency, power quality, the customer experience and affordability, GPA’s energy efficiency programs directly help the Guam community and individual customers manage their power bills. They also lower the total cost toward moving to clean energy.
Recognizing the power of energy efficiency, the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy states that about half of U.S. greenhouse gas emission reduction targets can be achieved at lower costs through energy efficiency. GPA is the largest provider of clean energy to Guam customers. GPA’s renewable energy and energy efficiency programs are the largest catalysts for greenhouse gas emission reductions on Guam. In the United States, the transportation and electric utility sectors account for 27% and 25% of greenhouse gases, respectively.
GPA’s energy efficiency programs include GPA’s: Energy Sense Energy Efficient Appliance Rebate Program; Utility Energy Services Contracting Program; BEST Schools Program; and We CARE, Guam! Program.
GPA’s $3 million per year Energy Sense program provides direct-to-customer rebates for their purchase of approved energy efficient appliances, especially air conditioners. Energy Sense has been offering rebates to residential customers since 2016. GPA has recently expanded the residential program and has rolled out new commercial and government programs as well. Energy Sense has also positively stimulated economic growth in the energy efficient air conditioner sales and servicing sector.
GPA’s UESC program is developing renewable energy and energy efficiency projects with Department of Defense customers and the University of Guam. We are part of the effort to get UOG to net-zero. Additionally, GPA is registered as a Federal Energy Management Program partner. GPA’s BEST Schools Program has completed a $250,000 energy audit of 40 Guam public schools, completed a $250,000 energy retrofit of Carbullido Elementary School, and secured $2.6 million in federal funding for LED lighting retrofit projects at several GDOE schools. GPA has completed most of these LED retrofit projects.
Finally, GEO and GPA have partnered to deliver the We CARE Guam! Program. As part of the signed MOA, GPA will pay rebates on select energy efficient appliances that GEO provides free to low income customers. GEO will use these rebates to purchase additional appliances. This will increase GEO’s federal funding for low income customer appliances by anywhere from a quarter to a third depending on the appliances purchased. GPA continues to reach out to customers and the Guam community to provide them energy choices, create economic growth, and help customers manage their power bill. Please attend the GEO-GPA Energy EXPO on Saturday, July 23. Help us help you manage and reduce your power bill.
Senseramente,
John J. Cruz Jr.,
General manager, Engineering & Technical Services
Guam Power Authority