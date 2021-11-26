The most wonderful time of year is fast approaching! It’s nearly Thanksgiving Day and I humbly request your favorable publication consideration and allowing me to share my unique message of appreciation and thanks in this forum.
After achieving a 25-year government of Guam service milestone, I have retired from the Guam Power Authority. But by the grace of God, I made the serious Y-O-L-O (you-only-live-once) decision to choose a quality of life that is best for me, focusing on health, family and enjoying time according to my personal priorities and leisure schedules.
It was a sincere privilege and honor working the years I did on the GPA team. I have a deep appreciation for the leadership and approximately 460 employees of GPA, that I worked alongside most recently, and the same for the many former employees and retirees who were also my co-workers. Even greater was the privilege to have served GPA’s ratepayers and my community, including the media partners, civic leaders, private sector leaders, vendors and service providers, and the many other publics external to Guam, to the best of my abilities. Un dangkulo na si Yu'us ma'ase' and thank you all for the experiences that contributed to my life.
As I transition to the next chapter of whatever life will be for me and my family and friends, I do so in peace and with highest confidence that GPA will continue its progress as an outstanding public power electric power utility, focused on the needs of customers and the community and will do so with high regard for Guam’s precious island resources and environment.
The GPA mission to deliver reliable, efficient, effective, environmentally sound, affordable, accountable energy solutions for our island community 24/7/365 is a very tall order. GPA is not the ‘"perfect" entity or operation, nor is any GPA employee "perfect" in the work they perform for the people of Guam. But, I can and will say that my experience is that the GPA workforce serves in their positions every day with high acumen and specialized skills, professionalism, and most importantly, the deep passion to get the critical work accomplished because our entire island community demands and deserves it. The work they do touches and makes a difference for the customers and our quality of life here at home.
Guam is on track to achieve 50% renewables by 2030, and GPA is forging ahead to meet the mandated 100% by 2045. GPA’s ongoing utility-scale solar renewable and other projects to include the new Ukudu baseload power plant will fully benefit all GPA ratepayers who will pay less for renewable, reliable, resilient energy.
In closing, I echo the recent comments of GPA General Manager John M. Benavente, in soliciting every ratepayer and resident’s support and cooperation for the critical work GPA must accomplish over the next few years. Pot fabot. The best is yet to come and we, along with the generations to follow, will live life on Guam with low, affordable and sustained energy prices. Happy Thanksgiving.
Patricia L. Diego is a Guam Power Authority retiree.