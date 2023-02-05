I have been reading a lot about food insecurity and would like to suggest that GovGuam, UOG, Department of Agriculture and the mayors start planting moringa trees wherever there is space.
When COVID first came to the island, I immediately started a backyard garden. I started composting cardboard, yard cuttings and kitchen scraps to enhance the soil. I recycled plastic water jugs to use as containers. I studied extensively online to get better yields of what I was trying to grow.
But, at best, I had mediocre success.
During the growth of my garden, I came upon moringa articles and decided to give that a try.
With the permission from UOG, I collected cuttings from several trees that were growing on campus. I also ordered seeds online.
Over 90% of every seed or branch cutting grew, and they grew fast. They grow in most soils and easily take root.
Now my backyard is full of tall trees in 5 gallon buckets, and so I’m looking for places to transplant them.
Our PTO gave away about 100 plants.
In the event of an emergency and the boats stop coming for a while, with enough moringa trees, we’ll never go hungry.
The moringa tree has been referred to as “miracle tree.”
Gary Kuper is a resident of Dededo.